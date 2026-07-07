How to Watch Argentina vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

It’s all or nothing for Argentina when it faces Egypt in the World Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

After being alarmingly close to a humiliating early exit at the hands of Cabo Verde last time out, the reigning world champions know improvements are required against a stubborn Egyptian side that boasts a myriad of attacking threats.

Argentina, who is seeking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend its world title, will be fatigued after last Friday’s 120-minute slog, but still journeys to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium expecting to win and book safe passage to the quarterfinal stage.

Egypt, meanwhile, is still unbeaten this summer and desperate to pull off a major upset. The African giants have never made the final eight of the World Cup before and will need an inspired performance from talisman Mohamed Salah to make history on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi will be eager to set more records of his own, having scored in every single match for Argentina this summer. Here’s how to watch the greatest of all time strut his stuff in Atlanta.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Tuesday, July 7

: Tuesday, July 7 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

There are few scheduling surprises for American audiences, who can access the clash via fuboTV and the Fox Network in English, or courtesy of Telemundo for a Spanish-language broadcast.

In Canada, TSN are responsible for the English-language coverage, while those who want to watch in French can select RDS.

ViX is the sole option for viewers in Mexico, while ITV and STV are offering the match in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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What’s Next for Argentina, Egypt?

Egypt is looking to write a special chapter in its history. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

Argentina and Egypt are acutely aware of the stakes of Tuesday’s clash. Defeat, and the curtains are called.

For the side that progresses to the quarterfinal, there is a tantalizing battle with either Switzerland or Colombia on July 11 in Kansas City awaiting. Both nations will prove awkward opponents in the last eight.

Things will then get even tougher, with either Norway or England to come in the semifinal on July 15.

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