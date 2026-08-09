Arsenal face off against Borussia Dortmund in their first summer outing at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they look to respond to midweek disappointment.

The Gunners recently thrashed Girona 4–1 during their trip to Catalonia, but Wednesday’s 3–1 loss to Real Betis in Dublin raised a few alarm bells. While preseason performances and results are entirely inconsequential, a lethargic display certainly hasn’t raised morale.

Arsenal players were “fuming” after the defeat, as per Mikel Arteta, and will want to issue a response against Dortmund, who have won two and lost two of their four summer friendlies.

The Premier League champions will face their toughest test yet in the Bundesliga giants, although Niko Kovač is missing some key personnel. Arsenal are undeniable favorites and should get back to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Here’s how those without a ticket to the weekend’s game can watch the action.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Sunday, Aug. 9

: Sunday, Aug. 9 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal’s website states that the clash with Dortmund will be shown for free on the club’s YouTube channel in most countries across the world, including the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

Not all nations will have access via YouTube, however, including Mexico. Supporters can instead tune in via a purchasable pass on the Arsenal website or Claro Sports—the former also offering the friendly internationally with a paid subscription.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States arsenal.com Canada arsenal.com Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico, arsenal.com United Kingdom arsenal.com International arsenal.com

What’s Next for Arsenal?

Arsenal have two more friendlies before the Premier League begins. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday when they face Italian side Como, coached by former midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, in a friendly.

What follows is the Community Shield with FA Cup winners Manchester City, which will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Aug. 16.

Arteta’s side begin their title defense the following Friday when they host newly promoted Coventry City.