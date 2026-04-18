How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream: Copa del Rey Final

Saturday night marks a marquee moment of the season in Spanish soccer, as Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad meet in the Copa del Rey final at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville.

Such a momentous occasion merited a stoppage in La Liga action this weekend, with the final of the oldest tournament in the Spanish game being the only match this weekend involving top-flight teams.

Atlético Madrid are looking to lift their first trophy since winning La Liga in 2020–21. Diego Simeone’s side dethroned Barcelona in the semifinals, and after eliminating the Catalans in the Champions League last time out, they arrive full of confidence and enter the title-decider as the favorites.

But Real Sociedad have the quality to upset the in-form Rojiblancos, and after leaving behind regional rivals Athletic Club on their way to the final, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men are looking to take inspiration from La Real’s 1987 Copa del Rey winning side that defeated Atléti in the only other time both teams met in the final.

Will it be an 11th Copa del Rey title for Atlético Madrid? Or can Real Sociedad win their second crown of the decade to add a fourth to their trophy cabinet? We’ll find out on Saturday night.

Here’s how you can watch the 2025–26 Copa del Rey final.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location : Seville, Spain

: Seville, Spain Stadium : Estadio La Cartuja

: Estadio La Cartuja Date : Saturday, April 18

: Saturday, April 18 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Javier Alberola (ESP)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Antoine Griezmann could win his first and only domestic title with Atlético against his boyhood club. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Fans in the United States can watch the Copa del Rey final on ESPN Select and the ESPN App, with the broadcast also available to access on fuboTV. The Spanish coverage is also available on ESPN Deportes.

ITV 4 will televise Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad’s title-fight in the United Kingdom. The contest can also be streamed via ITVX and, if a valid subscription is obtained, Premier Sports Player.

In Mexico, Sky Sports is the home of all things Spanish soccer. Unfortunately for audiences in Canada, there is currently no broadcaster scheduled for the Copa del Rey final.

Country TV channel/live stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX, Premier Sports Player Mexico Sky Sports Mexico Canada Not Televised

What’s Next for Atlético Madrid, Real Sociedad?

Both finalists will return to La Liga action midweek. Atlético Madrid will visit relegation candidate Elche on Wednesday looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the league.

Real Sociedad will host Getafe on Wednesday night at Anoeta in a game Matarazzo’s side desperately need to win against a direct rival in their push for a European competition finish in La Liga.

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