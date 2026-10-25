The first Clásico of the season will be staged at Camp Nou this Sunday, as soccer fans across the world prepare for another installment of this blockbuster fixture.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid always delivers drama in abundance, and despite it only being October, this meeting could have particularly significant ramifications on the outcome of the La Liga title race.

La Blaugrana, who are searching for a third successive crown, currently lead the standings, having won all nine of their matches to date, and already boast a six-point lead over their bitter rivals after Los Blancos’ disappointing defeats to Real Betis and Atlético Madrid.

The upcoming clash is projected to be a particularly fiery occasion, especially with José Mourinho once again prowling the touchline, and it’s Hansi Flick’s side who enters as the favorite. Not only do Barcelona possess home advantage, they have also won six of the last seven Clásicos.

Here’s how to tune into an unmissable match in Catalonia.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Spotify Camp Nou

: Spotify Camp Nou Date : Sunday, Oct. 25

: Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

There are three broadcasters offering the match in the United States, with ABC, ESPN and fuboTV all carrying the fixture—the latter also a destination in Canada, alongside DAZN.

Sky Sports and izzi are the options for audiences in Mexico.

Premier Sports is the only provider in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster United States ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App, fuboTV Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

What’s Next for Barcelona, Real Madrid?

Barça continue their title defense on Halloween. | Maciej Rogowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Spanish giants enjoy a rare midweek off following El Clásico, before La Liga returns next weekend. Barça host Deportivo Alavés on Saturday. Meanwhile, Real Madrid visit Racing Santander the following day.

Both clubs then make their European comebacks in the first week of November. An awkward visit from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa is on the cards for Barça, while Los Blancos have a much more palatable away game at AEK Athens.