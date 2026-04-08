How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream

If Barcelona want to end an 11-year Champions League title drought, they must first vanquish Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals, a team that’s ended their European season the previous two times they’ve met in this instance of the competition.

The Spanish rivals know each other extremely well given Wednesday night’s first leg will mark their fifth meeting of the season. Barcelona’s 2–1 win against Atléti four nights ago was their third victory against Diego Simeone’s side this term, but Los Rojiblancos ended Barça’s Copa del Rey title defense in the semifinals not two months ago.

The pressure is on Barcelona to avenge that defeat and progress in the competition to try and lift that elusive sixth title. Atléti are once again underdogs in a Champions League tie, but that’s historically where Simeone’s men feel at their most comfortable and are more than capable of producing an upset.

Here’s how fans can watch the first leg of the mouthwatering Champions League quarterfinals tie between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

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What Time Does Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, April 6

: Wednesday, April 6 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Sparks could fly at any moment between these two Spanish rivals. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Champions League quarterfinals first leg of Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid will be available on Paramount+ in the United States, the official home of the competition in the country.

Spanish coverage of the match is also accessible through TUDN USA, DAZN and ViX, but fans must have a valid subscription for the channels. Similarly, DAZN and fuboTV will broadcast the game in Canada.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action on TNT Sports 2, with HBO Max being the streaming alternative.

In Mexico, FOX One has exclusive rights for Wednesday’s first leg.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, HBO Max Mexico FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Barcelona, Atlético Madrid?

Limiting Lamine Yamal’s (right) influence is one of Diego Simeone’s main missions. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will turn their attention to La Liga this weekend before the decisive second leg next week. Flick’s side has a home Catalan derby against Espanyol up next on Saturday afternoon.

Atléti will also take the pitch on Saturday afternoon when they visit relegation candidate Sevilla in a game where Simeone is once again expected to heavily rotate his side.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC