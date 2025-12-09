How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona are preparing to host their first Champions League fixture at Camp Nou since October 2022 on Tuesday night, as Eintracht Frankfurt come to town.
Frankfurt’s domestic rivals, Bayern Munich, were the previous visitors to Barça’s iconic home ground in this competition, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side eased to a 3–0 victory.
Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana have so far enjoyed a successful return, winning three out of three in La Liga to help them into a four-point lead at the top of the table. Against Frankfurt, they’ll be aiming to take advantage of the Bundesliga’s most porous defense (and that’s saying something!) and a side that enter this contest off the back of a 6–0 drubbing at RB Leipzig.
Barça, who desperately need three points to bolster their chances of a top-eight league phase finish, must be sensing a bloodbath, and a few of Flick’s players will remember their Europa League quarterfinal defeat to Die Adler in 2022.
Here’s how you can tune into Tuesday’s Champions League clash around the globe.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4 in the United Kingdom, and the game will also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
In the United States, Paramount+ is the primary broadcaster, but Univision and ViX are offering their streams in Spanish for Barça supporters.
DAZN and fuboTV are once again the two leading streamers in Canada for this Champions League clash, while TNT Sports and HBO Max are covering the game for those tuning in from Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, Univision
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt?
Barcelona are busy up until Christmas, with Flick’s side soon starting their Copa del Rey campaign against CD Guadalajara, who compete in the third tier of Spanish soccer. Before that round of 32 tie, scheduled for Dec. 17, Barça face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday and travel to the red hot Villarreal the following weekend.
Eintracht Frankfurt will soon enjoy an extended winter break, but they have two Bundesliga outings beforehand. They host Augsburg this Saturday and visit Hamburg in their final outing of 2025 on Dec. 20.
