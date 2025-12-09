SI

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on TV, Live Stream

Barça face off against Frankfurt for the first time since their Europa League quarterfinal defeat in 2022.

James Cormack

Lamine Yamal (left) and Mario Götze have both been hailed as the new Lionel Messi at some point in their careers.
Lamine Yamal (left) and Mario Götze have both been hailed as the new Lionel Messi at some point in their careers. / Fran Santiago/Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Barcelona are preparing to host their first Champions League fixture at Camp Nou since October 2022 on Tuesday night, as Eintracht Frankfurt come to town.

Frankfurt’s domestic rivals, Bayern Munich, were the previous visitors to Barça’s iconic home ground in this competition, and Julian Nagelsmann’s side eased to a 3–0 victory.

Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana have so far enjoyed a successful return, winning three out of three in La Liga to help them into a four-point lead at the top of the table. Against Frankfurt, they’ll be aiming to take advantage of the Bundesliga’s most porous defense (and that’s saying something!) and a side that enter this contest off the back of a 6–0 drubbing at RB Leipzig.

Barça, who desperately need three points to bolster their chances of a top-eight league phase finish, must be sensing a bloodbath, and a few of Flick’s players will remember their Europa League quarterfinal defeat to Die Adler in 2022.

Here’s how you can tune into Tuesday’s Champions League clash around the globe.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Kick Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
  • VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on TV, Live Stream

Barcelona’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4 in the United Kingdom, and the game will also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

In the United States, Paramount+ is the primary broadcaster, but Univision and ViX are offering their streams in Spanish for Barça supporters.

DAZN and fuboTV are once again the two leading streamers in Canada for this Champions League clash, while TNT Sports and HBO Max are covering the game for those tuning in from Mexico.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, Univision

United Kingdom

discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports

What’s Next for Barcelona, Eintracht Frankfurt?

Barcelona are busy up until Christmas, with Flick’s side soon starting their Copa del Rey campaign against CD Guadalajara, who compete in the third tier of Spanish soccer. Before that round of 32 tie, scheduled for Dec. 17, Barça face Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday and travel to the red hot Villarreal the following weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt will soon enjoy an extended winter break, but they have two Bundesliga outings beforehand. They host Augsburg this Saturday and visit Hamburg in their final outing of 2025 on Dec. 20.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer