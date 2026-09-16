Hansi Flick’s showtime Barcelona have another midweek La Liga test to navigate, as Racing Santander travel to Camp Nou poised to feel the Blaugrana’s wrath.

The back-to-back Spanish champions have scored at a frightening rate during the first month of the season and face a Racing team that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in any of their previous 15 outings.

Still, the visitors have emerged as a hipster’s favorite under José Alberto, who has guided the club back to La Liga following a 15-year absence.

Their tactical principles should allow Racing to punch above their weight in the top tier, and seeing how they stack up against one of Europe’s most potent outfits will make for fascinating viewing on Wednesday evening.

Here’s how to tune into Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga clash around the world.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Racing Santander Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, Sept. 16

: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Kickoff Time : 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST

: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Racing Santander on TV, Live Stream

There’s a variety of broadcasters in the United States, with ESPN and fuboTV covering Barcelona’s midweek La Liga bout against the ’relationist’ Racing.

In Canada, TSN is the only broadcaster of the action, while Premier Sports is the sole provider of Wednesday’s bout in the United Kingdom.

Those in Mexico can choose between Sky Sports and izzi.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada TSN2, TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Barcelona visit Sevilla before the international break. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

There’s one more round of La Liga fixtures before an extended international break, which means Flick’s swashbuckling Barcelona won’t be in action again until Oct. 10.

They’re traveling to Sevilla this weekend, the site of a 4–1 defeat for Flick’s side last season. Barça then return to Camp Nou after the break, welcoming Getafe to Catalonia.

The Champions League ramps up for the Blaugrana next month, with fixtures against Galatasaray and holders Paris Saint-Germain in the diary.