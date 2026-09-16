How to Watch Barcelona vs. Racing Santander on TV, Live Stream
Hansi Flick’s showtime Barcelona have another midweek La Liga test to navigate, as Racing Santander travel to Camp Nou poised to feel the Blaugrana’s wrath.
The back-to-back Spanish champions have scored at a frightening rate during the first month of the season and face a Racing team that hasn’t kept a clean sheet in any of their previous 15 outings.
Still, the visitors have emerged as a hipster’s favorite under José Alberto, who has guided the club back to La Liga following a 15-year absence.
Their tactical principles should allow Racing to punch above their weight in the top tier, and seeing how they stack up against one of Europe’s most potent outfits will make for fascinating viewing on Wednesday evening.
Here’s how to tune into Barcelona’s upcoming La Liga clash around the world.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Racing Santander Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Camp Nou
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16
- Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. BST
- Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Racing Santander on TV, Live Stream
There’s a variety of broadcasters in the United States, with ESPN and fuboTV covering Barcelona’s midweek La Liga bout against the ’relationist’ Racing.
In Canada, TSN is the only broadcaster of the action, while Premier Sports is the sole provider of Wednesday’s bout in the United Kingdom.
Those in Mexico can choose between Sky Sports and izzi.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App
Canada
TSN2, TSN Premium
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
What’s Next for Barcelona?
There’s one more round of La Liga fixtures before an extended international break, which means Flick’s swashbuckling Barcelona won’t be in action again until Oct. 10.
They’re traveling to Sevilla this weekend, the site of a 4–1 defeat for Flick’s side last season. Barça then return to Camp Nou after the break, welcoming Getafe to Catalonia.
The Champions League ramps up for the Blaugrana next month, with fixtures against Galatasaray and holders Paris Saint-Germain in the diary.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.