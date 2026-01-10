Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona: Mbappe Poised for Clasico Comeback
Real Madrid are set to play their first final under Xabi Alonso on Sunday when they clash with Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup showpiece.
The 15-time European champions have seemingly put their poor run of form behind them, stringing together five wins in as many matches to quiet some of the noise looming over Alonso and his men. Their most recent triumph came in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where they defeated rivals Atlético Madrid 2–1 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.
The win was only Real Madrid’s first step toward silverware, though, with the harder task coming just three days later against the defending Spanish Super Cup champions. Barcelona will be all too eager to keep hold of their crown and also get revenge for their 2–1 Clásico defeat back in October.
Unlike that thrilling match at the Bernabéu, Alonso will be without the injured Éder Militão, while Antonio Rüdiger, Rodrygo and Raúl Asencio all face late fitness tests. All eyes will be on Kylian Mbappé, though, who is in contention to start after joining up with the team on Friday despite nursing a knee injury.
Here’s how Real Madrid could line up against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian will be busy on Sunday going against a Barcelona attack that have scored nine goals in their last three matches.
RB: Federico Valverde—Fresh off his historic performance against Atlético Madrid, Valverde returns to the right flank, where he will need to be at his best to silence Raphinha.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Despite an injury scare, all signs point to the Spaniard getting the nod on Sunday. Asencio is one of the few players who did not feature in the first Clásico of the season.
CB: Dean Huijsen—Unless Rüdiger can play through a worsening knee issue, Huijsen should take his place alongside Asencio. Getting thrown against Barcelona in his first match of the year will be a mighty test for the youngster.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras would love nothing more than a repeat of his October performance, when he produced a masterful outing against Lamine Yamal.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni was whistled off the pitch for his horrendous night against Barcelona in the 2024–25 Spanish Super Cup final. One year later, redemption is at his fingertips.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—The France international is in line to make his third consecutive start, a milestone he last reached in April 2025, under Carlo Ancelotti.
RW: Rodrygo—Without Rodrygo’s return to form, Real Madrid likely would not be in the middle of a five-game winning streak or the Spanish Super Cup final. The Brazilian has six goal contributions to his name in his last five starts.
AM: Jude Bellingham—If recent history is any indication, no one in a white shirt plays better against Barcelona than Bellingham. The England international bagged the winner in October’s Clásico.
LW: Vinicius Junior—Stuck in the middle of a 15-game goal drought, stalled contract negotiations and rampant criticism from his own fanbase, Vinicius Jr will be absolutely desperate to produce a moment of magic against the Catalans.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Question marks surround the status of the club's leading goalscorer, but a hasty trip to Jeddah and positive updates from Alonso indicate Mbappé could return to the XI on Sunday, even if he is not 100% fit.