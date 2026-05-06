After a record-breaking encounter at the Parc des Princes, expectations are through the roof for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the European champions that shaded an enthralling and gung-ho first leg in Paris, their 5–4 victory offering them a slender advantage ahead of Wednesday night’s contest. However, as was evidenced last week, Bayern boast the attacking talents to easily overturn their one-goal deficit and book a place in the Champions League final.

For the neutral, the hope is another stunning, end-to-end spectacle is staged in Bavaria. Neither side appear likely to stray from their ideals or tactical philosophy, which may very well lead to a thrilling back-and-forth battle. The stakes could hardly be higher.

Here’s how to tune into the action unfolding at the Allianz Arena.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Stadium : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena Date : Wednesday, May 6

: Wednesday, May 6 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : João Pinheiro (POR)

: João Pinheiro (POR) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

Little separated the teams in Paris. | Maja Hitij/UEFA/Getty Images

There are a myriad of streaming platforms and TV channels offering the fixture in the United States. CBS, Paramount+ and TUDN are among the providers, with the match accessible on the likes of Univision, ViX, DAZN and fuboTV as well—the latter two options for those in Canada, too.

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports is the primary destination, although the game is also available on the channel via HBO Max.

FOX One and FOX+ are the only options for audiences in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+

What’s Next for Bayern Munich, PSG?

Bayern have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and therefore have nothing but pride riding on their upcoming trip to relegation-threatened Wolfsburg on Saturday. Die Roten then finish their league season at home to Köln, a week prior to the DFB Pokal final with Stuttgart.

PSG are not yet Ligue 1 champions despite their six-point lead over Lens, but they will de certain of top spot should they better the result of their title rivals this weekend. Lens play Nantes on Friday night, before PSG face Brest on Sunday.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC