A first Bayern Munich victory at the Santiago Bernabéu in 25 years means the Bavarian behemoths have given themselves the the best possible chance of slaying the 15-time European champions.

Bayern’s Bestia Negra moniker had faded over the past 15 years, with Real Madrid knocking the perennial Bundesliga champions out of four Champions Leagues since they last succumbed to their arch-nemesis.

However, Harry Kane channelled his inner Giovane Élber last week to help Vincent Kompany’s side past Los Blancos, leaving Madrid with plenty of work to do in Wednesday’s second leg. You can’t put a remontada past Álvaro Arbeloa’s men, despite the frailties that continue to come to light, with Madrid more capable than anyone of turning it on when it matters most.

Kylian Mbappé’s second-half strike has handed the visitors a lifeline, and they should be encouraged by the fact that only a vintage Manuel Neuer performance in goal ensured Bayern escaped the Spanish capital with a precious victory.

Last week’s clash was a barnstormer, and here’s how supporters around the world can tune into an unmissable second leg.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany Stadium: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Date: Wednesday, April 15

Wednesday, April 15 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SLO)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Kylian Mbappé’s strike has handed Madrid a lifeline. | Victor Carretero/Real Madrid/Getty Images

There’s plenty of coverage of this tantalising duel in the United States, with DAZN and Paramount+ providing English-speaking broadcasts. Spanish speakers are appeased, too, with TUDN, ViX and Univision also covering the second leg.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can watch Madrid’s trip to Munich on TNT Sports 2, as well as HBO Max, which is TNT Sports’ new streaming hub in the UK.

DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada will broadcast the match for Canadian audiences. In Mexico, Fox One has the exclusive rights for the all-important duel.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Bayern Munich, Real Madrid?

Bayern can take another step towards the Bundesliga title when they welcome third-place Stuttgart to the Allianz Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Madrid’s La Liga hopes are all but gone, placing greater importance on Wednesday’s second leg. They’re not in action this weekend, with their domestic outing arriving next Tuesday against Alavés.

The winner of this quarterfinal will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, which get underway on April 28.

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