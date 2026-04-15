Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid need a statement performance against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night if they are to keep their Champions League dream alive.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men fell to a 2–1 defeat in the quarterfinal first leg at the Bernabéu in a pulsating encounter that featured plenty of chances for both teams.

Goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane either side of halftime sealed the victory for the German giants, but Kylian Mbappé’s late strike fueled hopes of a possible comeback in Munich.

Though there is just one goal in it, Madrid will know they have a mountain to climb. The visitors face a Bayern side who have lost just once at home in all competitions this season—a 2–1 reverse to Augsburg back in January—while Vincent Kompany’s men have also just set a new Bundesliga goalscoring record.

Stopping the attacking threat of Kane, Díaz and Michael Olise will only be half the battle for Madrid, who also need to find a way past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who put in an inspired display in the first leg.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Madrid’s Trophy Hopes End in Munich Despite Spirited Display

Kylian Mbappé will need to be at his best on Wednesday night. | Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid do have form in this scenario. Back in the 2015–16 season, Los Blancos suffered a 2–0 defeat to German opposition in the first leg of their quarterfinal against Wolfsburg. In the return fixture, a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick powered Zinedine Zidane’s side into the final four against the odds. The ‘prophecy’ dictates that Madrid will pull off the same trick again this season.

However, while there are similarities, this Bayern team is very different to Wolfsburg. Kompany’s men are unlikely to sit back and invite pressure from the visitors—the German champions have scored in every home game this season.

Madrid, now without a win in their last three, will have to be at their attacking best and hope to outscore their opponents on the night. Ultimately, it may prove too tall an order.

Champions League Head-to-head record : Despite their first leg defeat, Madrid still edge the overall head-to-head record between the two teams with 13 wins to 12. Los Blancos have also eliminated Bayern in their last four knockout encounters, with the Germans last getting the better of Los Blancos in the 2011–12 Champions League semifinals.

: Despite their first leg defeat, Madrid still edge the overall head-to-head record between the two teams with 13 wins to 12. Los Blancos have also eliminated Bayern in their last four knockout encounters, with the Germans last getting the better of Los Blancos in the 2011–12 Champions League semifinals. Bayern’s stunning home record : Bayern have been flawless at home in Europe this season, winning all five fixtures at the Allianz Arena so far. In all competitions, they have been beaten just once in 20 matches at home in 2025–26.

: Bayern have been flawless at home in Europe this season, winning all five fixtures at the Allianz Arena so far. In all competitions, they have been beaten just once in 20 matches at home in 2025–26. Bellingham’s Bayern blues: Jude Bellingham helped change the game when he was introduced from the bench in the first leg. However, the Englishman has a particularly poor record against Bayern (eight defeats, two draws and one win in 11 games).

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3–1 Real Madrid (Bayern advance 5–2 on aggregate)

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Bayer have no major issues ahead of Wednesday | FotMob

Bayern’s roster is largely issue free ahead of the biggest game of the season so far.

Sven Ulreich, Lennart Karl, Cassiano Kiala, David Santos and Wisdom Mike are the only absentees, while none would have been expected to start a match of this importance.

The front three of Kane, Díaz and Olise gave Madrid plenty of nightmares last time, while Munich can also call on the attacking threats of Jamal Musiala and Raphaël Guerreiro—who both scored in the weekend’s 5–0 rout of St Pauli.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Díaz; Kane.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

Madrid face a do-or-die scenario in Munich. | FotMob

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s suspension means Arbeloa will have to reconfigure his midfield somewhat, with the holding midfield position up for grabs.

Eduardo Camavinga is most likely to deputize, with the Frenchman given an audition in Friday’s 1–1 draw against Girona.

Elsewhere, Ferland Mendy could be used to help nullify Olise on the wing after Álvaro Carreras struggled in the first leg. Mbappé is not a doubt despite a nasty head injury suffered against Girona.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-4-2): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga, Güler, Mbappé, Vinícius Jr.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Stadium : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena Date : Wednesda, April 15

: Wednesda, April 15 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SLO)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN, Univision, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico HBO Max

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