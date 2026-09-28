France and Belgium both kicked off their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaigns with victories and will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they meet in Brussels on Monday night.

In their first game under legendary French coach Zinédine Zidane, Les Bleus edged Türkiye 1–0 courtesy of a Kylian Mbappé goal. The victory was tempered, however, by an injury to Mbappé, who picked up a knee problem and will now miss Matchday 2.

Belgium, meanwhile, secured an impressive 2–0 victory over Italy, with young sensation Mika Godts and Dodi Lukébakio both finding the net.

The last five meetings have all gone France’s way—one of those coming two years ago in the Nations League, when Mbappé was also absent. Belgium will, therefore, have its work cut out if it is to record a first victory over its neighbors since 2015.

Here’s how to tune in to Belgium vs. France.

What Time Does Belgium vs. France Kick Off?

Location : Brussels, Belgium

: Brussels, Belgium Stadium : King Baudouin Stadium

: King Baudouin Stadium Date : Monday, Sept. 28

: Monday, Sept. 28 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Rade Obrenovič (SVN)

: Rade Obrenovič (SVN) VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)

How to Watch Belgium vs. France on TV, Live Stream

In the United States, viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX or FOX One.

In Canada, the game will be available on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico, while audiences in the United Kingdom can watch the match via Amazon Prime Video.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Belgium, France?

Ousmane Dembélé will have to step up. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

After their meeting in Brussels, both Belgium and France will have two games remaining before the conclusion of the international break.

Belgium will first face Türkiye on Friday, Oct. 2, at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège before traveling to France to face Les Bleus again on Monday, Oct. 5.

France, meanwhile, will host Italy at the Stade de France on Oct. 2 before meeting the Red Devils once again.