How to Watch Belgium vs. France on TV, Live Stream
France and Belgium both kicked off their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaigns with victories and will be hoping to make it two wins from two when they meet in Brussels on Monday night.
In their first game under legendary French coach Zinédine Zidane, Les Bleus edged Türkiye 1–0 courtesy of a Kylian Mbappé goal. The victory was tempered, however, by an injury to Mbappé, who picked up a knee problem and will now miss Matchday 2.
Belgium, meanwhile, secured an impressive 2–0 victory over Italy, with young sensation Mika Godts and Dodi Lukébakio both finding the net.
The last five meetings have all gone France’s way—one of those coming two years ago in the Nations League, when Mbappé was also absent. Belgium will, therefore, have its work cut out if it is to record a first victory over its neighbors since 2015.
Here’s how to tune in to Belgium vs. France.
What Time Does Belgium vs. France Kick Off?
- Location: Brussels, Belgium
- Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium
- Date: Monday, Sept. 28
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)
- VAR: Matej Jug (SVN)
How to Watch Belgium vs. France on TV, Live Stream
In the United States, viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX or FOX One.
In Canada, the game will be available on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada.
Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico, while audiences in the United Kingdom can watch the match via Amazon Prime Video.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Belgium, France?
After their meeting in Brussels, both Belgium and France will have two games remaining before the conclusion of the international break.
Belgium will first face Türkiye on Friday, Oct. 2, at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liège before traveling to France to face Les Bleus again on Monday, Oct. 5.
France, meanwhile, will host Italy at the Stade de France on Oct. 2 before meeting the Red Devils once again.
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.