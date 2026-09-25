Kylian Mbappe Raises Alarms With Injury in France Friendly, Recovery Timeline Unknown

Kylian Mbappé was withdrawn early in the second half from France’s match against Türkiye after suffering an apparent left knee injury.

France’s captain scored the first goal of the Zinedine Zidane era with Les Bleus but seemingly injured himself in the process. Mbappé received the ball on the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful strike to give his side the lead 54 minutes into the contest.

But Mbappé wasn’t even able to celebrate what turned out to be the match-winner, immediately limping and grimacing in pain as he grabbed his left knee. After receiving medical attention on the sidelines, Mbappé momentarily returned to the pitch.

The Real Madrid forward was still in visible pain, though, and eventually fell to the ground and signaled to the bench that he couldn’t continue. Mbappé was replaced by Désiré Doué in the 59th minute, and he limped off the pitch.

Zidane’s France was able to cruise to a 1–0 win, but now all eyes turn to Mbappé’s fitness status.

What Injury Does Kylian Mbappe Have?

Doctors were checking Mbappé’s (middle) left knee. | Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

Nothing looked out of the ordinary in the action of Mbappé’s goal, but it’s clear he felt something wrong.

Mbappé took his hands to his face on the sidelines and then again as he went to the ground before exiting the pitch, grabbing at his left knee constantly and looking mightily concerned.

The severity of the injury remains unknown and further medical evaluations will certainly follow in the coming hours and days to come to a clear diagnosis. Still, it’s an ominous sign given the 27-year-old’s recent history.

The Frenchman was forced to miss time on two separate occasions with a left knee injury in 2025–26, resulting in him being sidelined in seven matches across all competitions for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos and France will be holding their breath hoping Mbappé suffered only a scare and that he’s not in for another spell on the sidelines with a similar issue.

Regardless of the upcoming diagnosis, the sight of Mbappé gingerly walking off the pitch is a nightmare scenario for both Los Blancos and Les Bleus only a game into the September-October international window.

This story will be updated.