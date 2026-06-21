How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
Belgium and Iran resume group G action on Sunday, each looking to capture their first win of the 2026 World Cup to all but guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.
It’s the last dance of what remains of Belgium’s golden generation and although it’s no longer the serious title contender it was in Russia 2018, the Europeans remain the favorite to win the group. Belgium settled for a 1–1 draw against Egypt in its opening game and will look to collect all three points in its second match.
Iran is battling tremendous adversity this tournament given the nation’s current conflict and the political turmoil affecting its ability to enter the United States. Still, Team Melli secured a draw against New Zealand in its opening game and upsetting Belgium would almost clinch its first-ever voyage to the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
With every team in the group level at one point, a win here is of vital importance. Here’s how you can watch the action that will unfold at SoFi Stadium.
What Time Does Belgium vs. Iran Kick Off?
- Location: Inglewood, United States
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 21
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran on TV, Live Stream
Fans in the U.S. who want to watch Belgium’s clash with Iran can do so via FS1, the home of the World Cup in America. The channel can also be accessed through fuboTV and the game will be streamed on FOX One.
Spanish coverage of the contest is also available via Telemundo.
Elsewhere in North America, TSN is the way to go for audiences in Canada, with RDS and Crave also covering the match. ViX has the exclusive rights of the match for fans in Mexico.
In the United Kingdom, ITV1 will broadcast the match, with ITVX being the streaming alternative.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App, Crave
United Kingdom
ITV1, ITVX
Mexico
ViX Mexico
What’s Next for Belgium, Iran?
The focus will quickly shift to the final round of matches in group G following Belgium’s clash with Iran.
Belgium will head north of the border to face New Zealand on Friday, June 26 in Vancouver, a game where anything but a win will be considered a huge disappointment for the Red Devils
At the same time, Iran will face Egypt in Seattle hoping to secure its historic qualification to the round of 32.
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Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.