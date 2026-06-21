How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Belgium and Iran resume group G action on Sunday, each looking to capture their first win of the 2026 World Cup to all but guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

It’s the last dance of what remains of Belgium’s golden generation and although it’s no longer the serious title contender it was in Russia 2018, the Europeans remain the favorite to win the group. Belgium settled for a 1–1 draw against Egypt in its opening game and will look to collect all three points in its second match.

Iran is battling tremendous adversity this tournament given the nation’s current conflict and the political turmoil affecting its ability to enter the United States. Still, Team Melli secured a draw against New Zealand in its opening game and upsetting Belgium would almost clinch its first-ever voyage to the knockout rounds of the World Cup.

With every team in the group level at one point, a win here is of vital importance. Here’s how you can watch the action that will unfold at SoFi Stadium.

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What Time Does Belgium vs. Iran Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, United States

: Inglewood, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Sunday, June 21

: Sunday, June 21 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Belgium vs. Iran on TV, Live Stream

Jérémy Doku will miss the clash against Iran. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Fans in the U.S. who want to watch Belgium’s clash with Iran can do so via FS1, the home of the World Cup in America. The channel can also be accessed through fuboTV and the game will be streamed on FOX One.

Spanish coverage of the contest is also available via Telemundo.

Elsewhere in North America, TSN is the way to go for audiences in Canada, with RDS and Crave also covering the match. ViX has the exclusive rights of the match for fans in Mexico.

In the United Kingdom, ITV1 will broadcast the match, with ITVX being the streaming alternative.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App, Crave United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX Mexico ViX Mexico

What’s Next for Belgium, Iran?

The focus will quickly shift to the final round of matches in group G following Belgium’s clash with Iran.

Belgium will head north of the border to face New Zealand on Friday, June 26 in Vancouver, a game where anything but a win will be considered a huge disappointment for the Red Devils

At the same time, Iran will face Egypt in Seattle hoping to secure its historic qualification to the round of 32.

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