How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid and Benfica are set to locks horns in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Tuesday night in what promises to be a dramatic affair.
The two clubs previously met in the league phase, where José Mourinho led his side to an unexpected 4–2 triumph that pushed Benfica through to the knockout phase playoffs. Waiting for them, though, are the 15-time European champions.
Los Blancos will want nothing more than to avenge their poor defeat this time around, especially given the increased stakes of the Champions League match. Even just a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg at the Bernabéu will infuse Real Madrid with confidence, but first, they will have to best their former boss.
Here’s how you can watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Benfica vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Lisbon, Portugal
- Venue: Estádio da Luz
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17
- Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
How to Watch Benfica vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica is available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States. The streaming platform is the home of every Champions League and Europa League game.
Spanish coverage of the knockout phase playoff is also being broadcast on UniMás or TUDN throughout the U.S.
Fans in the United Kingdom interested in Benfica vs. Real Madrid can tune in on Amazon Prime Video. Those in Mexico have more than just one option to catch the all-important fixture: TNT Sports, Max Mexico or TNT Go.
As always, DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada are the homes of Champions League action in Canada.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go
What’s Next for Benfica and Real Madrid?
After the first leg of the knockout phase playoffs, Real Madrid must turn their focus back to La Liga, where a trip to Osasuna awaits on Saturday, Feb. 21. Arbeloa’s men will hope to secure three points without exerting themselves in the build-up to the second leg against Benfica, set to unfold at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, Feb. 25.
Mourinho’s men are also back to their domestic efforts next weekend, hosting AVS Futebol SAD on Saturday, Feb. 21. The Portuguese boss will be happy to rotate his squad against the worst team in the league, keeping his best players fresh for the deciding leg against Los Blancos four days later.
