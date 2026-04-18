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How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

The Blues are hoping to tighten the race for Champions League soccer.
James Cormack|
Man Utd edged an action-packed encounter at Old Trafford in their previous meeting.
Man Utd edged an action-packed encounter at Old Trafford in their previous meeting. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

It’s now or never for Chelsea in the Premier League’s top-five race, as they’re aiming to avoid a fourth consecutive top-flight defeat.

While this is no longer a fixture that shapes title races, there’s no overlooking the significance of the upcoming bout at Stamford Bridge. The Blues, given their precarious financial situation, really can’t afford another season away from Europe’s premier club competition, and they could end the weekend all the way down in 10th should they lose on Saturday night.

Manchester United, meanwhile, risked being sucked back in to the scrap, having flirted with pulling away from the chasing pack before the international break. Should they triumph in west London, Chelsea’s deficit to the Red Devils will be just four points with five games to go.

There was plenty of action when these two previously locked horns at Old Trafford, with both teams having men sent off on a sodden Manchester day. United edged the contest 2–1, largely thanks to Robert Sánchez’s early dismissal.

Here’s how you can watch the latest installment of a historic Premier League fixture.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
  • Date: Saturday, April 18
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
  • Referee: Michael Oliver
  • VAR: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd are aiming to bounce back from a shock defeat. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

There’s been plenty of Premier League Saturday night soccer this season, with TNT Sports broadcasting the latest iteration this weekend. The game from Stamford Bridge will be shown on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as their new streaming hub, HBO Max.

In the United States, Peacock are streaming the game to complement the couple of Spanish-language options available. Telemundo and Universo are the providers on this front.

DAZN and fuboTV are once again covering the game in Canada, while FOX One have the exclusive rights in Mexico.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

FOX One

What’s Next for Chelsea, Man Utd?

There’s a quick turnaround for Chelsea, who take on feeder club Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Blues are traveling down to the Amex Stadium midweek, with the fixture being brought forward due to next week’s FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United.

Man Utd have another considerable break, with their next league game arriving on Monday, April 27, away at European hopefuls Brentford.

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

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