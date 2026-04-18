It’s now or never for Chelsea in the Premier League’s top-five race, as they’re aiming to avoid a fourth consecutive top-flight defeat.

While this is no longer a fixture that shapes title races, there’s no overlooking the significance of the upcoming bout at Stamford Bridge. The Blues, given their precarious financial situation, really can’t afford another season away from Europe’s premier club competition, and they could end the weekend all the way down in 10th should they lose on Saturday night.

Manchester United, meanwhile, risked being sucked back in to the scrap, having flirted with pulling away from the chasing pack before the international break. Should they triumph in west London, Chelsea’s deficit to the Red Devils will be just four points with five games to go.

There was plenty of action when these two previously locked horns at Old Trafford, with both teams having men sent off on a sodden Manchester day. United edged the contest 2–1, largely thanks to Robert Sánchez’s early dismissal.

Here’s how you can watch the latest installment of a historic Premier League fixture.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Saturday, April 18

: Saturday, April 18 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Referee : Michael Oliver

: Michael Oliver VAR: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Man Utd are aiming to bounce back from a shock defeat. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

There’s been plenty of Premier League Saturday night soccer this season, with TNT Sports broadcasting the latest iteration this weekend. The game from Stamford Bridge will be shown on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as their new streaming hub, HBO Max.

In the United States, Peacock are streaming the game to complement the couple of Spanish-language options available. Telemundo and Universo are the providers on this front.

DAZN and fuboTV are once again covering the game in Canada, while FOX One have the exclusive rights in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Chelsea, Man Utd?

There’s a quick turnaround for Chelsea, who take on feeder club Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Blues are traveling down to the Amex Stadium midweek, with the fixture being brought forward due to next week’s FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United.

Man Utd have another considerable break, with their next league game arriving on Monday, April 27, away at European hopefuls Brentford.

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