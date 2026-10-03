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How to Watch Croatia vs. England on TV, Live Stream

England has won five of the last seven meetings with Croatia—including one at the 2026 World Cup.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
England faces Croatia for the second time this year.
England faces Croatia for the second time this year. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Croatia and England continue their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaign by dueling on Saturday.

The Three Lions visit Rijeka having collected three points from their opening two fixtures in Group 3 of League A. Their entertaining 3–2 defeat to world champion Spain was followed by a straightforward victory over 10-man Czechia on Tuesday.

Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane have been England’s goalscorers in both fixtures and Thomas Tuchel might lean on his in-form attacking duo against an awkward Croatia side under the guidance of Slaven Bilić.

Having just began his second stint as national team boss, the 58-year-old started with a hard-fought win over Czechia, only to be brought crashing back down to earth by a 4–1 thrashing against Spain. Mass improvements are needed to stifle England this weekend.

Here’s how to watch the clash unfold live.

What Time Does Croatia vs. England Kick Off?

  • Location: Rijeka, Croatia
  • Stadium: HNK Rijeka Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
  • Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m BST
  • Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)
  • VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Croatia vs. England on TV, Live Stream

fuboTV are showing the fixture in both the United States and Canada, alongside ViX in the former and DAZN in the latter.

Sky Sports is the destination for viewers in Mexico.

ITV and STV will be broadcasting the fixture in the United Kingdom.

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

fuboTV, ViX

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

United Kingdom

ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Croatia, England?

Croatia players celebrate
Croatia finished the international break against Spain. | Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images.

Croatia has the unenviable task of hosting Spain in its final outing of the three-week international break, which will take place in Split next Tuesday.

For England, it’s a second meeting with Czechia to finish the international period. It will be searching for another triumph over the side currently bottom of the standings at Wembley Stadium.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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