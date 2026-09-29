How to Watch Czechia vs. England on TV, Live Stream
England takes a rare trip to Czechia, hoping for a better result than its previous visit seven years ago.
A 2–1 defeat, inflicted by an 85th-minute Zdeněk Ondrášek strike, represented one of the forgotten nadirs of Sir Gareth Southgate’s tenure. Still, the Three Lions recovered to qualify for Euro 2020 with relative ease, thumping the Czechs 5–0 in the reverse fixture before edging past them at the tournament itself.
Now led by Thomas Tuchel, England heads into Tuesday’s bout off the back of a spirited loss to the world champions. Spain was most certainly troubled by the Three Lions on either side of half time, and had it not been for Harry Kane’s standing foot giving way from the penalty spot, England would’ve been on course to become the first team since Colombia in March 2024 to beat La Roja in regulation.
Despite the errors that plagued its performance and the collapse that followed Kane’s blunder from 12 yards, there was reason for the English to be greatly encouraged by Saturday’s performance. They’ll aim to take that momentum into their trip to Prague, where a transitioning Czechia team led by Spaniard Santi Denia awaits.
Here’s how to watch this Nations League clash.
What Time Does Czechia vs. England Kick Off?
- Location: Prague, Czechia
- Stadium: Fortuna Arena
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)
- VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
How to Watch Czechia vs. England on TV, Live Stream
There are English and Spanish broadcasts of this fixture provided in the United States, with fuboTV offering the former and ViX the latter.
Audiences in the United Kingdom can tune in via ITV or STV. Those watching on a device can access streams on ITVX and STV Player.
FuboTV is also a streaming option in Canada, as is DAZN, while Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player
What’s Next for England, Czechia?
We’ll be halfway through the merged September and October break after Tuesday’s bout, with both teams having two more games in this extended window.
Before England plays host to the reverse fixture on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Three Lions travel to familiar foe Croatia on Saturday. Czechia has the daunting task of visiting world champion Spain at the weekend before its trip to Wembley.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.