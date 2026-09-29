England takes a rare trip to Czechia, hoping for a better result than its previous visit seven years ago.

A 2–1 defeat, inflicted by an 85th-minute Zdeněk Ondrášek strike, represented one of the forgotten nadirs of Sir Gareth Southgate’s tenure. Still, the Three Lions recovered to qualify for Euro 2020 with relative ease, thumping the Czechs 5–0 in the reverse fixture before edging past them at the tournament itself.

Now led by Thomas Tuchel, England heads into Tuesday’s bout off the back of a spirited loss to the world champions. Spain was most certainly troubled by the Three Lions on either side of half time, and had it not been for Harry Kane’s standing foot giving way from the penalty spot, England would’ve been on course to become the first team since Colombia in March 2024 to beat La Roja in regulation.

Despite the errors that plagued its performance and the collapse that followed Kane’s blunder from 12 yards, there was reason for the English to be greatly encouraged by Saturday’s performance. They’ll aim to take that momentum into their trip to Prague, where a transitioning Czechia team led by Spaniard Santi Denia awaits.

Here’s how to watch this Nations League clash.

What Time Does Czechia vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Prague, Czechia

: Prague, Czechia Stadium : Fortuna Arena

: Fortuna Arena Date : Tuesday, Sept. 29

: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

: Halil Umut Meler (TUR) VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

How to Watch Czechia vs. England on TV, Live Stream

There are English and Spanish broadcasts of this fixture provided in the United States, with fuboTV offering the former and ViX the latter.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can tune in via ITV or STV. Those watching on a device can access streams on ITVX and STV Player.

FuboTV is also a streaming option in Canada, as is DAZN, while Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for England, Czechia?

England will host Czechia next week. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

We’ll be halfway through the merged September and October break after Tuesday’s bout, with both teams having two more games in this extended window.

Before England plays host to the reverse fixture on Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Three Lions travel to familiar foe Croatia on Saturday. Czechia has the daunting task of visiting world champion Spain at the weekend before its trip to Wembley.