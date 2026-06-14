How to Watch Germany vs. Curacao on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Germany faces off against World Cup newcomers Curaçao in the first of four intriguing fixtures on Sunday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side perhaps sit in a bracket below the favorites to go all the way this summer, and so Germany may well relish the chance to send an emphatic statement against a Curaçao side defying the odds simply by qualifying for the tournament in the first place.

With a whopping 72 places between the two teams in FIFA’s rankings, this one should be one-way traffic on paper. However, Saturday’s action was full of upsets—Qatar earning a first World Cup point and Australia seeing off Türkiye—and Curaçao will hope to send its own shockwaves across North America.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What Time Does Germany vs. Curaçao Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Sunday, June 14

: Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Jalal Jayed (MAR)

How to Watch Germany vs. Curaçao on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States can catch Germany’s meeting with Curaçao on Fox and fuboTV, with a Spanish-language broadcast also offered on Telemundo.

TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave are all offering the game in Canada, while it’s ViX that will be showing the match in Mexico.

Audiences in the United Kingdom will delight in what is a comparatively early kick-off here. ITV and STV will share the broadcasting duties for this one.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Germany, Curaçao?

Curaçao faces a tough introduction to World Cup life. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

These two sides will have different ambitions from their time in Group E. Germany is looking to top the group, while Curaçao will be dreaming of sneaking through to the knockouts in third place.

Next up for Germany is a tough meeting with Côte d’Ivoire on June 20, before rounding out the group stage against Ecuador five days later.

Curaçao will reverse those upcoming opponents and will be fearing another tough game against Ecuador. The final-day meeting with Côte d’Ivoire may well decide which of the two teams finishes in third and whether that will be good enough to advance.

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