How to Watch LAFC vs. Toluca on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Champions Cup

The main course of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals starts on Wednesday night, with LAFC hosting reiging Liga MX champions Toluca for the first leg at BMO Field.

LAFC have had a shaky April domestically, but Marc Dos Santos’s side made light work of Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals, beating the title holders 4–1 on aggregate to advance. Now, they have their sights set on dispatching the best team in Mexico since the start of 2025.

The Champions Cup is the only trophy Toluca hasn’t lifted since the start of the Antonio Mohamed era 16 months ago. The back-to-back Liga MX champions destroyed LA Galaxy 7–2 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and will be looking for a similar performance against the other Los Angeles team.

Toluca will have to overcome the delicate absences of Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo, though, with both stars abandoning the club to report with the Mexico national team as part of the list of 12 Liga MX players included in El Tri’s 2026 World Cup roster.

It’s a battle between arguably the two best teams in North America, with whoever advances from this tie likely arriving at the final as the favorite to conquer continental glory. Here’s how you can watch the first leg of the tie.

What Time Does LAFC vs. Toluca Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Wednesday, April 29

: Wednesday, April 29 Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch LAFC vs. Toluca on TV, Live Stream

LAFC are on a mission to lift their first ever Champions Cup title.. | Stephen Maturen/MLS/Getty Images

The opening act of the Champions Cup semifinals between LAFC and Toluca will be available in the United States via FOX Sports 1, with fans also able to stream the contest through FOX One and the FOX Sports App.

Those in the U.S. who would rather watch the Spanish-speaking coverage can do so on TUDN and Univision, with ViX serving as the streaming alternative.

Audiences in Canada can watch the first leg on fuboTV and OneSoccer. Meanwhile, FOX One is the way to go for Toluca fans in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States FOX Sports 1, FOX One, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, Univision, ViX Mexico FOX One Canada fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

What’s Next for LAFC, Toluca?

Both teams will return to domestic action prior to the decisive second leg next week, but the stakes will be very different for both teams come their weekend games.

A short trip down the Pacific coast awaits LAFC, who will visit the struggling San Diego FC on Saturday night as MLS action continues.

Toluca will return home to the Estadio Nemesio Diez on Sunday night, hosting Pachuca in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals, as Mohamed’s men begin their quest for a third consecutive title.

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