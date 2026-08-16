Liverpool conclude their preseason campaign with a double bill against Como on Sunday, first facing the Italians behind closed doors before taking them on at Anfield.

The first match between the teams will be staged in the morning and the second played in front of supporters later in the day, with the latter marking the end of an up-and-down preseason adventure under new boss Andoni Iraola.

The Reds started with back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Wrexham, but successive defeats to Leeds United and Monaco—both of which saw them surrender two-goal leads—have slightly soured the mood. There’s still plenty of uncertainty ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener with Newcastle United.

Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways and Iraola will have his full complement available to him against Como—bar those currently in the treatment room. A youthful team is expected for the opener, after which a more familiar lineup will take to the Anfield turf.

Here’s how supporters can tune into Liverpool’s games with the Serie A side.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Como Kick Off (First Match)?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Behind Closed Doors

Behind Closed Doors Date: Sunday, Aug. 16

Sunday, Aug. 16 Kickoff Time: 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. BST

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Como Kick Off (Second Match)?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Sunday, Aug. 16

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Como on TV, Live Stream

Both of Liverpool’s matches with Como are available via LFCTV and ALL RED Video in the United Kingdom, with a paid subscription costing £4.99 per month.

The two games are both on Claro Sports in Mexico, but there are no available streams in Canada.

In the United States, the behind-closed-doors fixture will be watchable via Fox Sports and fuboTV, while the later kickoff is to be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States (First Match) fuboTV, Fox One, Fox Deportes United States (Second Match) Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom ALL RED Video, LFCTV

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Iraola faces his first competitive fixture as Reds boss next week. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

The duels with Como are Liverpool’s final friendlies of the summer, after which they prepare for next Sunday’s critical Premier League opener away at Newcastle United.

Iraola will want a winning start to his competitive tenure, with the Newcastle game followed by clashes against Nottingham Forest (H), Ipswich Town (A) and Fulham (H).