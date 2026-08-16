How to Watch Liverpool vs. Como on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool conclude their preseason campaign with a double bill against Como on Sunday, first facing the Italians behind closed doors before taking them on at Anfield.
The first match between the teams will be staged in the morning and the second played in front of supporters later in the day, with the latter marking the end of an up-and-down preseason adventure under new boss Andoni Iraola.
The Reds started with back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Wrexham, but successive defeats to Leeds United and Monaco—both of which saw them surrender two-goal leads—have slightly soured the mood. There’s still plenty of uncertainty ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener with Newcastle United.
Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways and Iraola will have his full complement available to him against Como—bar those currently in the treatment room. A youthful team is expected for the opener, after which a more familiar lineup will take to the Anfield turf.
Here’s how supporters can tune into Liverpool’s games with the Serie A side.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Como Kick Off (First Match)?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Behind Closed Doors
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 16
- Kickoff Time: 6:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. BST
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Como Kick Off (Second Match)?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 16
- Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Como on TV, Live Stream
Both of Liverpool’s matches with Como are available via LFCTV and ALL RED Video in the United Kingdom, with a paid subscription costing £4.99 per month.
The two games are both on Claro Sports in Mexico, but there are no available streams in Canada.
In the United States, the behind-closed-doors fixture will be watchable via Fox Sports and fuboTV, while the later kickoff is to be shown on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States (First Match)
fuboTV, Fox One, Fox Deportes
United States (Second Match)
Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
Canada
N/A
Mexico
Claro Sports
United Kingdom
ALL RED Video, LFCTV
What’s Next for Liverpool?
The duels with Como are Liverpool’s final friendlies of the summer, after which they prepare for next Sunday’s critical Premier League opener away at Newcastle United.
Iraola will want a winning start to his competitive tenure, with the Newcastle game followed by clashes against Nottingham Forest (H), Ipswich Town (A) and Fulham (H).
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.