How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
The international break is over, and after a Saturday packed with Premier League goals, red cards and dramatic comebacks, Sunday’s headline fixture promises even more excitement as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield.
This already blockbuster clash carries extra significance following the verdict in City’s long-running financial case. The club have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, with potential punishments ranging from fines and points deductions to more severe sporting sanctions.
Liverpool supporters have particular reason to feel aggrieved, having seen their team finish as runners-up to City three times since the club’s ‘Disguised Funding Scheme’ began in 2009. With the case adding further controversy to City’s recent dominance, the atmosphere at Anfield could be especially hostile.
On the pitch, both teams also have plenty to play for. Liverpool will be eager to continue building momentum under Andoni Iraola, while City look to maintain their position at the top of the table despite the scrutiny surrounding the club.
With—albeit early—title implications, a fierce rivalry and plenty of off-field drama, this is a fixture no soccer fan will want to miss.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City on TV and via live stream.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Manchester City Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 11
- Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City on TV, Live Stream
In the United States, viewers can watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City on NBC, fuboTV and Telemundo, offering several options to catch the action live.
Elsewhere in North America, fans in Canada can tune in via fuboTV or DAZN Canada, while viewers in Mexico can watch the match on TNT Sports and Max Mexico.
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports is the main broadcaster, with coverage available across several channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
NBC, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
What’s Next for Liverpool, Manchester City?
While both clubs await further developments in Manchester City’s financial case, they will soon return to Champions League action.
Liverpool travel to Austria to face LASK on Wednesday, Oct. 14, while City host reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
In the Premier League, Liverpool visit Brentford, while Manchester City host Ipswich Town on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.