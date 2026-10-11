How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

The international break is over, and after a Saturday packed with Premier League goals, red cards and dramatic comebacks, Sunday’s headline fixture promises even more excitement as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield.

This already blockbuster clash carries extra significance following the verdict in City’s long-running financial case. The club have been found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, with potential punishments ranging from fines and points deductions to more severe sporting sanctions.

Liverpool supporters have particular reason to feel aggrieved, having seen their team finish as runners-up to City three times since the club’s ‘Disguised Funding Scheme’ began in 2009. With the case adding further controversy to City’s recent dominance, the atmosphere at Anfield could be especially hostile.

On the pitch, both teams also have plenty to play for. Liverpool will be eager to continue building momentum under Andoni Iraola, while City look to maintain their position at the top of the table despite the scrutiny surrounding the club.

With—albeit early—title implications, a fierce rivalry and plenty of off-field drama, this is a fixture no soccer fan will want to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City on TV and via live stream.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Manchester City Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff Time : 4:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City on TV, Live Stream

In the United States, viewers can watch Liverpool vs. Manchester City on NBC, fuboTV and Telemundo, offering several options to catch the action live.

Elsewhere in North America, fans in Canada can tune in via fuboTV or DAZN Canada, while viewers in Mexico can watch the match on TNT Sports and Max Mexico.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports is the main broadcaster, with coverage available across several channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD.

Country TV/Live Stream United States NBC, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Liverpool, Manchester City?

Liverpool next play LASK in the Champions League. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While both clubs await further developments in Manchester City’s financial case, they will soon return to Champions League action.

Liverpool travel to Austria to face LASK on Wednesday, Oct. 14, while City host reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the Premier League, Liverpool visit Brentford, while Manchester City host Ipswich Town on Saturday, Oct. 17.