Liverpool continue their preparations for the 2026–27 campaign on Sunday when they return to Anfield for a preseason friendly against Monaco.

The Reds won their opening two matches under new boss Andoni Iraola, with their chaotic 4–2 win over Sunderland followed by a tamer 1–0 victory against Wrexham. Their tour of the United States concluded with defeat, however, as they surrendered a two-goal lead in a dramatic loss to Leeds United.

For the first time, Iraola will experience the home dugout at Anfield. The Spaniard journeyed to the venue three times as Bournemouth boss, losing all three trips, and will be eager to make a winning start at his new home.

Monaco are eager to spoil the party and are also under new management. Ex-Chelsea defender Filipe Luís has taken charge of the Ligue 1 side, who have won twice, drawn once and lost once under the Brazilian during preseason.

Here’s how to watch the battle unfold on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Monaco Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Sunday, Aug. 9 Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Monaco on TV, Live Stream

In the United Kingdom, supporters without tickets for the match will be able to tune in via LFCTV and the club’s online on-demand platform ALL RED Video. A paid subscription is required, which is £4.99 a month, but there is currently a 14-day free trial on offer to new members. Ligue 1+ will also have access to the game in the UK.

There is a trio of options for those in the United States, who can catch the action on the CBS Sports Network, Fox and fuboTV.

There is no broadcaster in Canada, while Claro Sports is the sole provider in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, Fox Deportes, Fox One Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom Ligue 1+, ALL RED Video, LFCTV

What’s Next for Liverpool?

Time is running out before the new Premier League season for Andoni Iraola (left). | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Liverpool have just two more friendlies remaining this summer, both matches coming against Como on Sunday, Aug. 16. The first kicks off at midday BST (7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT) and the second will start six hours later.

Then it’s down to business for Iraola, who has been handed an awkward away day to kick off his reign. Liverpool travel to Newcastle United for their Premier League opener on Aug. 23.