How to Watch Man City vs. Southampton on TV, Live Stream
The first of the weekend’s two FA Cup semifinals is staged at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Manchester City journeying to the capital for their showdown with second-tier Southampton.
The Premier League leaders, who have reached the last three finals, are naturally significant favorites to reach the showpiece event, where they will face either Chelsea or Leeds United if they progress. However, Southampton are brimming with belief, 20 matches unbeaten and still overjoyed by dumping Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the quarterfinal stage.
The anticipation is that City will waltz into the final, teeing them up to complete a domestic treble that appeared incredibly improbable at the turn of the year. But Southampton will look to channel the magic of the world’s oldest cup competition, the Saints desperate to pull off one of the all-time shocks.
Here’s how to watch an enticing affair at Wembley.
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What Time Does Man City vs. Southampton Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Saturday, April 25
- Kick-off Time: 5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Tony Harrington
How to Watch Man City vs. Southampton on TV, Live Stream
The positive news for viewers in the United Kingdom is that Saturday’s clash will be shown on free-to-air TV. BBC One and BBC iPlayer are the destinations for interested audiences, who can also catch the action via TNT Sports and HBO Max.
There are also options for those in the United States, who can select between ESPN Select and the ESPN App, as well as fuboTV.
Sportsnet are the broadcasters in Canada, while those in Mexico can watch the events unfold live on FOX One.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, ESPN Select, ESPN App
United Kingdom
BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, TNT Sports 1, HBO Max
Canada
Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
FOX One
What’s Next for Man City, Southampton?
Every match between now and the season’s end is crucial for both clubs, Man City returning to Premier League action on Monday, May 4, when they visit Everton. By that time, they could be six points behind title rivals Arsenal.
Southampton are pushing for promotion to the Premier League, either via the automatic spots or playoffs. They host fellow high-flyers Ipswich Town on Tuesday, before visiting Preston North End on the final day of the Championship season.
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Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.