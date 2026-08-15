An encouraging Manchester United preseason draws to a close in Poland on Saturday, with the Red Devils facing a Ruben Amorim-led AC Milan.

Their former boss has had a pretty difficult start to his Rossoneri tenure, having left his post in Manchester at the start of the year. There’s already dissatisfaction among Milan supporters and the Milanese media, with recent reports suggesting a “bomb squad” has already been established under the new manager’s watch.

Amorim’s Milan are yet to claim victory this summer, and they’re now taking on a United team that looks settled with Michael Carrick at the helm. The full-time Red Devils boss has integrated new additions and now has the last of the club’s World Cup contingent available to him following post-tournament breaks.

While several of their Premier League rivals have embarked on extensive summer tours, United have remained relatively local, staying in Europe. They’ve traveled across Scandinavia and ventured over to the Republic of Ireland. Their preseason slate concludes in Wrocław, a week out from the start of their domestic campaign.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason clash.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. AC Milan Kick Off?

Location : Wrocław, Poland

: Wrocław, Poland Stadium : Tarczyński Arena

: Tarczyński Arena Date : Saturday, Aug. 15

: Saturday, Aug. 15 Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. BST / 10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT

How to Watch Man Utd vs. AC Milan on TV, Live Stream

beIN Sports is covering Saturday’s friendly in the United States and Canada, with a Spanish broadcast also available in both countries.

Fanatiz is an alternative for those tuning in from Canada.

An annual subscription to MUTV costs £29.99 in the United Kingdom, and the club’s in-house channel will be streaming the clash with Milan.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT United Kingdom MUTV Canada beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Espanol

What’s Next for Man Utd, AC Milan?

Amorim’s Milan are winless in preseason. | Claudio Villa/AC Milan/Getty Images

The 2026–27 Premier League and Serie A seasons get underway next week, with Man Utd starting their campaign away at the newly promoted Hull City on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Milan are travelling to Torino for their league opener next Sunday, with their first fixture of note arriving on Matchday 3 at Juventus on Sept. 6.