How to Watch Man Utd vs. AC Milan on TV, Live Stream
An encouraging Manchester United preseason draws to a close in Poland on Saturday, with the Red Devils facing a Ruben Amorim-led AC Milan.
Their former boss has had a pretty difficult start to his Rossoneri tenure, having left his post in Manchester at the start of the year. There’s already dissatisfaction among Milan supporters and the Milanese media, with recent reports suggesting a “bomb squad” has already been established under the new manager’s watch.
Amorim’s Milan are yet to claim victory this summer, and they’re now taking on a United team that looks settled with Michael Carrick at the helm. The full-time Red Devils boss has integrated new additions and now has the last of the club’s World Cup contingent available to him following post-tournament breaks.
While several of their Premier League rivals have embarked on extensive summer tours, United have remained relatively local, staying in Europe. They’ve traveled across Scandinavia and ventured over to the Republic of Ireland. Their preseason slate concludes in Wrocław, a week out from the start of their domestic campaign.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. AC Milan Kick Off?
- Location: Wrocław, Poland
- Stadium: Tarczyński Arena
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 15
- Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. BST / 10:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. AC Milan on TV, Live Stream
beIN Sports is covering Saturday’s friendly in the United States and Canada, with a Spanish broadcast also available in both countries.
Fanatiz is an alternative for those tuning in from Canada.
An annual subscription to MUTV costs £29.99 in the United Kingdom, and the club’s in-house channel will be streaming the clash with Milan.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom
MUTV
Canada
beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Espanol
What’s Next for Man Utd, AC Milan?
The 2026–27 Premier League and Serie A seasons get underway next week, with Man Utd starting their campaign away at the newly promoted Hull City on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Milan are travelling to Torino for their league opener next Sunday, with their first fixture of note arriving on Matchday 3 at Juventus on Sept. 6.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.