How to Watch Man Utd vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United meet Atlético Madrid in a preseason friendly on Saturday, with Strawberry Arena playing host on the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden.
These two have been major players in European soccer for much of the 21st century, yet they’re paths have only crossed twice since 1991. The pair met in the Champions League round of 16 in 2021–22, with Diego Simeone masterminding a vintage two-legged victory for Atlético.
Simeone remains at the helm for another season, despite Atléti slipping down to fourth best in La Liga last term. He put all their eggs in the Champions League basket, but Arsenal had their number in the semifinals.
Man Utd will return to the big time next season after a third-place finish in the Premier League last time out, and they’ve enjoyed a positive start to Michael Carrick’s first preseason at the helm. After losing to Wrexham 1–0, United’s youngsters took center stage in a 5–0 battering of Rosenborg.
While Atléti aren’t at their strongest, they still represent a sizeable jump in quality from the middling Norwegians.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason friendly.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Solna, Sweden
- Stadium: Strawberry Arena
- Date: Saturday, August 1
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream
There isn’t exactly a wealth of streaming options for the upcoming friendly in Sweden, with MUTV the most likely avenue.
MUTV’s broadcast requires a subscription and can only be accessed in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. An annual subscription costs £29.99 and streams all of Man Utd’s preseason games.
For those tuning in from Spain, Movistar is the way to go.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom & Ireland
MUTV
What’s Next for Man Utd, Atlético Madrid?
Man Utd still have three more friendlies to get through before they travel to the newly-promoted Hull City to kick off their Premier League campaign on Aug. 22.
The Red Devils continue their European tour against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg next Saturday before taking on domestic rivals Leeds United in Ireland, as well as an awkward reunion with Ruben Amorim when facing AC Milan in Poland.
As it stands, Atléti have just one more friendly lined up before their La Liga season starts on Aug. 19. Simeone‘s side face Manchester City in Seoul next Sunday.
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James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.