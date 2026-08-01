Manchester United meet Atlético Madrid in a preseason friendly on Saturday, with Strawberry Arena playing host on the outskirts of Stockholm, Sweden.

These two have been major players in European soccer for much of the 21st century, yet they’re paths have only crossed twice since 1991. The pair met in the Champions League round of 16 in 2021–22, with Diego Simeone masterminding a vintage two-legged victory for Atlético.

Simeone remains at the helm for another season, despite Atléti slipping down to fourth best in La Liga last term. He put all their eggs in the Champions League basket, but Arsenal had their number in the semifinals.

Man Utd will return to the big time next season after a third-place finish in the Premier League last time out, and they’ve enjoyed a positive start to Michael Carrick’s first preseason at the helm. After losing to Wrexham 1–0, United’s youngsters took center stage in a 5–0 battering of Rosenborg.

While Atléti aren’t at their strongest, they still represent a sizeable jump in quality from the middling Norwegians.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason friendly.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Solna, Sweden

: Solna, Sweden Stadium : Strawberry Arena

: Strawberry Arena Date : Saturday, August 1

: Saturday, August 1 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. ET

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream

There isn’t exactly a wealth of streaming options for the upcoming friendly in Sweden, with MUTV the most likely avenue.

MUTV’s broadcast requires a subscription and can only be accessed in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. An annual subscription costs £29.99 and streams all of Man Utd’s preseason games.

For those tuning in from Spain, Movistar is the way to go.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom & Ireland MUTV

What’s Next for Man Utd, Atlético Madrid?

Koke’s still going. | LOF/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Man Utd still have three more friendlies to get through before they travel to the newly-promoted Hull City to kick off their Premier League campaign on Aug. 22.

The Red Devils continue their European tour against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg next Saturday before taking on domestic rivals Leeds United in Ireland, as well as an awkward reunion with Ruben Amorim when facing AC Milan in Poland.

As it stands, Atléti have just one more friendly lined up before their La Liga season starts on Aug. 19. Simeone‘s side face Manchester City in Seoul next Sunday.

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