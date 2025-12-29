Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Martinez to Start Again After Newcastle Win
December has been a mixed bag for Manchester United in the Premier League––two wins, two draws and one defeat, with that singular loss coming against high-flying Aston Villa.
Their final game of 2025 offers a chance to end on a high, as they host a desperately poor Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. United already thrashed Wolves 4-1 at Molineux earlier this month, and Ruben Amorim’s side will be confident of repeating the result.
The Red Devils come into the clash off the back of an impressive 1-0 victory over Newcastle United, while Wolves remain without a Premier League win this season, having lost all three matches since their heavy defeat to United.
What looks set to be a straightforward home win, here’s how Manchester United could line up against the Premier League’s worst team.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-2-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—The young keeper kept just his second clean sheet since joining United over the summer against Newcastle, and he’ll be aiming to add a third against Wolves, even if he couldn’t manage it the last time they met.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Making his first start of the season against Newcastle, Martínez helped United keep their first clean sheet since October. Coincidence? Unlikely. He’s a must-start.
CB: Ayden Heaven—With De Ligt and Maguire sidelined, Heaven has stepped up admirably in central defence. Both senior defenders are nearing a return, but there’s little reason for Amorim to rush them back against Wolves.
CB: Luke Shaw—The veteran defender has been ever-present this season, starting all 18 Premier League games so far. Expect him to make it 19 against Wolves.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese full back was reliable at right back in the Newcastle clash after Amorim experimented with the formation, but against Wolves he should return to his usual role on the right, especially after United’s dominant 4-1 win with a back three earlier this month.
CM: Casemiro—The Brazilian has been a standout for United this season, contributing crucial goals and controlling the midfield. His return from suspension against Newcastle was a boost, and he’s expected to anchor the middle again against Wolves.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—With Bruno Fernandes out until after the New Year and Kobbie Mainoo also sidelined, Ugarte, despite a difficult season, is essentially the only other midfield option.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Outstanding in the defeat to Aston Villa and scoring the winner as a makeshift winger versus Newcastle, Dorgu will aim to continue his form against Wolves, likely returning to his more natural left wing back position. But expect him to still attack freely.
AM: Matheus Cunha—With two goals and an assist in his last four games, Cunha has stylishly filled the creative gap left by Bruno Fernandes’ absence.
AM: Mason Mount—Mount was substituted at half-time against Newcastle. Amorim will want to be cautious with the injury-prone Englishman, but he was not conclusively ruled out when the boss addressed reporters on Monday and options are limited, so he could start again.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—With Joshua Zirkzee likely on his way out, a fit Šeško is the clear first-choice striker. After a few quiet weeks, Wolves provide the perfect chance for him to find the net.