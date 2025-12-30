Man Utd vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Only a few weeks ago, Manchester United swept Wolverhampton Wanderers aside with a 4–1 win at Molineux in one of Ruben Amorim’s most convincing performances since taking charge.
Fast forward to now and the two sides meet again in the Premier League, this time under the lights at Old Trafford in a final game of 2025 for both clubs.
Since that previous meeting, United’s form has been mixed—winning, drawing, losing and then winning again, most recently edging past Newcastle United 1–0.
Wolves, by contrast, have been consistently poor, losing all three of their subsequent fixtures against Arsenal, Brentford and Liverpool, further cementing their status as the league’s bottom side and overwhelming favourites for relegation.
With injuries and absences affecting both camps, here’s what to expect from the game, along with full details on how to watch, wherever you are in the world.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Wolves Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30
- Kick-off Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: John Brooks
Man Utd vs. Wolves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 3 wins
- Wolves: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Wolves
Man Utd 1–0 Newcastle - 26/12/25
Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Man Utd - 21/12/25
Wolves 0–2 Brentford - 20/12/25
Man Utd 4–4 Bournemouth - 15/12/25
Arsenal 2–1 Wolves - 13/12/25
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 08/12/25
Man Utd 1–1 West Ham - 04/12/25
Wolves 0–1 Nottingham Forest - 03/12/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Wolves on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Man Utd Team News
Manchester United are once again stretched thin by injuries.
Captain Bruno Fernandes remains sidelined with a soft tissue injury that is expected to keep him out until the New Year, while Kobbie Mainoo is also unavailable. Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire also miss out, with Mason Mount the only one of those nursing fitness problems not conclusively ruled out when Ruben Amorim spoke with reporters on Monday.
Away from injuries, United are othewise short on numbers due to having several players on international duty. Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving Amorim with limited options across the pitch.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Wolves (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Martínez, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Cunha, Mount; Šeško.
Wolves Team News
As if Wolves’ miserable league form wasn’t enough—they are still without a Premier League win this season—they also head into the trip to face United with a lengthy injury list.
Rodrigo Gomes, Toti Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Marshall Munetsi, Leon Chiwome and Daniel Bentley are all unavailable, leaving manager Rob Edwards particularly short in midfield and defence. Emmanuel Agbadou is also absent after heading to the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast.
To compound matters further, Brazilian midfielder André—one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak campaign—is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the most recent 2–1 defeat to Liverpool.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Sá; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejčí; Doherty, J. Gomes, Tchatchoua, H. Bueno; Mané, Hwang; Arokodare.
Man Utd vs. Wolves Score Prediction
Even if United are slightly stretched due to the Africa Cup of Nations and a few injuries, it’s still hard to see anything other than another comfortable afternoon for them at Old Trafford.
In truth, it’s difficult to imagine anyone not pulling Wolves apart right now.
The lengthy Wolves injury list only deepens the problem, as does the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Jørgen Strand Larsen, who has come under increasing fire from supporters amid the club’s dreadful form and speculation over his future.