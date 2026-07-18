Manchester United’s preparations for the 2026–27 Premier League campaign begin in Helsinki, as Michael Carrick’s Red Devils take on Championship side Wrexham on Saturday afternoon.

Man Utd have been partial to a summer Scandinavian getaway in recent years, and a rather extensive preseason schedule begins in the Finnish capital.

The Red Devils benefited from a comparatively short season last time out, finishing third in the Premier League, but Carrick’s task is set to toughen next term with Champions League soccer returning to Old Trafford.

Wrexham, meanwhile, are already out on the continent. They‘re travelling to Finland via Poland before returning to North Wales, with United the first of four Premier League teams the Red Dragons are facing before their season starts with an EFL Cup first-round tie against Middlesbrough on August 7.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason friendly.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location : Helsinki, Finland

: Helsinki, Finland Stadium : Helsinki Olympic Stadium

: Helsinki Olympic Stadium Date : Saturday, July 18

: Saturday, July 18 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

Both MUTV and Wrexham’s official website are streaming Saturday’s friendly.

Wrexham’s coverage is available internationally, and a match pass for this game can be purchased for £4.99 ($6.70).

MUTV’s broadcast can only be accessed in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. An MUTV subscription costs £29.99, and will provide streams for all of Man Utd’s preseason games.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom MUTV, wrexhamafc.co.uk International wrexhamafc.co.uk

What’s Next for Man Utd, Wrexham?

Wrexham have been touring the continent. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Man Utd are completing a full Scandinavian tour before facing Leeds United at Dublin’s Croke Park and Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan in Poland ahead of the Premier League’s opening weekend.

After Saturday’s friendly, the Red Devils take on Norwegian outfit Rosenborg in Trondheim on July 24 then face Atlético Madrid in Sweden the following week. A friendly against back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain has also been arranged for August 8 in Gothenburg.

The Hollywood-owned Wrexham are heading to the United States for the third time, playing friendlies in Tampa, New York and Philadelphia this summer. The Red Dragons will test themselves against Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland across the pond before returning to North Wales in time for the start of their domestic campaign.

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