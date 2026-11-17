Staring down a complete crisis, the Mexico national team must come from behind to defeat Jamaica at home on Tuesday to avoid exiting the Concacaf Nations League in the quarterfinals—which could lead to serious consequences.

El Tri’s post World Cup woes reached a new low on Saturday when it lost to Jamaica 3–2 in the first leg of the tie. Two goals inside the final 20 minutes of the match are the sole reason why Mexico is in a relatively more comfortable position entering the second leg, but it was yet another brutal showing from Rafel Márquez’s side.

Without a single win and coming off three consecutive defeats, Márquez is now firmly on the hot seat entering the sixth game of his managerial tenure. It’s now or never for the rookie manager, who must find a way to keep Mexico’s title defense alive.

Jamaica will be confident it can pull off the upset given how the first leg unfolded, but Mexico is still favored to advance mainly because of the away goals rule in place.

El Tri is obligated to deliver on Tuesday night and avoid massively tarnishing what had been a good year thanks to their strong World Cup performance. Failing to do so could potentially see Mexico looking for a new manager to start 2027.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Jamaica Kick-Off?

Location : Monterrey, Mexico

: Monterrey, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Tuesday, Nov 17

: Tuesday, Nov 17 Kick-off Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Jamaica on TV and Live Stream

TUDN and Univision will broadcast the match for audiences in the U.S., and fans can also stream the match via Univision Now, the TUDN App and ViX. English coverage of Mexico’s game can be accessed through PlazaSports’s YouTube channel.

OneSoccer is the primary destination for those wishing to catch the action in Canada.

In Mexico, fans can watch El Tri’s comeback attempt on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. Streaming alternatives include Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, PlazaSports on YouTube Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX Canada OneSoccer

What’s Next for Mexico, Jamaica?

Rafa Márquez’s job security is hanging by a thread. | Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Tuesday’s must-win game is the last El Tri will play in 2026. Securing a positive result would see them join Canada, Panama and the USMNT in the Nations League finals in March. Failing to do so would force El Tri to spend the March international window trying to qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup.

Jamaica, meanwhile, still has one final commitment before the calendar turns to 2027. The Reggae Boyz have a friendly match scheduled against the Stars and Stripes on Sunday, Dec. 13.