How to Watch Mexico vs. Jamaica on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Nations League
Staring down a complete crisis, the Mexico national team must come from behind to defeat Jamaica at home on Tuesday to avoid exiting the Concacaf Nations League in the quarterfinals—which could lead to serious consequences.
El Tri’s post World Cup woes reached a new low on Saturday when it lost to Jamaica 3–2 in the first leg of the tie. Two goals inside the final 20 minutes of the match are the sole reason why Mexico is in a relatively more comfortable position entering the second leg, but it was yet another brutal showing from Rafel Márquez’s side.
Without a single win and coming off three consecutive defeats, Márquez is now firmly on the hot seat entering the sixth game of his managerial tenure. It’s now or never for the rookie manager, who must find a way to keep Mexico’s title defense alive.
Jamaica will be confident it can pull off the upset given how the first leg unfolded, but Mexico is still favored to advance mainly because of the away goals rule in place.
El Tri is obligated to deliver on Tuesday night and avoid massively tarnishing what had been a good year thanks to their strong World Cup performance. Failing to do so could potentially see Mexico looking for a new manager to start 2027.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Jamaica Kick-Off?
- Location: Monterrey, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio BBVA
- Date: Tuesday, Nov 17
- Kick-off Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
How to Watch Mexico vs. Jamaica on TV and Live Stream
TUDN and Univision will broadcast the match for audiences in the U.S., and fans can also stream the match via Univision Now, the TUDN App and ViX. English coverage of Mexico’s game can be accessed through PlazaSports’s YouTube channel.
OneSoccer is the primary destination for those wishing to catch the action in Canada.
In Mexico, fans can watch El Tri’s comeback attempt on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. Streaming alternatives include Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, PlazaSports on YouTube
Mexico
Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX
Canada
OneSoccer
What’s Next for Mexico, Jamaica?
Tuesday’s must-win game is the last El Tri will play in 2026. Securing a positive result would see them join Canada, Panama and the USMNT in the Nations League finals in March. Failing to do so would force El Tri to spend the March international window trying to qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup.
Jamaica, meanwhile, still has one final commitment before the calendar turns to 2027. The Reggae Boyz have a friendly match scheduled against the Stars and Stripes on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.