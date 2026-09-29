How to Watch Mexico vs. Peru on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Mexico is back in action on Tuesday night against Peru, on a mission to secure its first win with new manager Rafael Márquez at the helm.

El Tri picked up where it left off in the 2026 World Cup and produced a very strong showing against Colombia to start Márquez’s tenure. Although it was vastly superior for much of the game, Mexico had to settle for a 1–1 draw to start the international window.

But victory should be the only acceptable outcome against a Peru team that fell 4–1 against the USMNT last time out. Mano Menezes’s team is going through a difficult generational change and is a rival Mexico should defeat without much trouble.

Márquez is expected to rotate his XI as he continues to assess his alternatives in the infancy of his tenure. Still, anything but a victory at Sports Illustrated Stadium will be considered an underwhelming result.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Peru Kick-Off?

Location : Harrison, NJ.

: Harrison, NJ. Stadium : Sports Illustrated Stadium

: Sports Illustrated Stadium Date : Tuesday, Sept. 29

: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Peru on TV and Live Stream

El Tri fans in the United States can watch Márquez’s men attempt to collect the first win of his tenure against Peru via TUDN USA and Univision. Streaming alternatives in the U.S. include Univision NOW, TUDN App and ViX.

There’s no English speaking broadcast currently scheduled for the clash.

In Mexico, the match will be broadcasted on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN, and fans can also stream the contest through Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX

What’s Next for Mexico, Peru?

After years fighting them as a player, Rafa Márquez will manage El Tri against its fiercest rival for the first time. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Up next for Mexico is a tasty clash against the USMNT in the latest chapter of the biggest rivalry in the region on Saturday Oct. 3. Márquez will look to guide El Tri to its third straight win against the USMNT, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping to get his maiden rivalry win.

Mexico’s first camp under Márquez will conclude with a bout against Chile on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

After clashes against the USMNT and Mexico, Peru will face the third and final 2026 World Cup co-host on Oct. 3 when it faces Canada. Then, Menezes’s men will wrap up the international window with a match vs. Colombia on Oct. 6.