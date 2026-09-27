Three Takeaways From USMNT’s Goal-Filled Victory Over Peru

Perhaps many believed U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino crazy when he selected 12 newcomers—including eight teenagers—to his fall roster, while leaving the likes of several seasoned World Cup stars, including Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie, at home on the couch.

Saturday’s victory at Inter.co Stadium told another story. The Stars and Stripes claimed a 4–1 win in the friendly against Peru, an emphatic result powered by those exact American kids.

With an eye to the 2030 World Cup, Pochettino is writing a tale of the future, and he will overjoyed that the first chapter of his new era ended perfectly.

Here are three takeaways from the USMNT’s goal-filled affair.

A Youth-Powered Win

Julian Hall scored in his debut. | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

Teenagers were involved in all four of the USMNT’s goals under the hot Orlando sun, and not one, but two found the back of the net in their senior debut.

It took striker Justin Ellis all of four minutes to open the scoring. Posted up at the near post for a free kick, the 19-year-old leaped above the defenders and flicked the ball behind him to the far side of the net. It was only fitting—and a bit prophetic—that USMNT set-piece taker Giovanni Reyna was the one to assist the goal. Ellis has been vocal about looking up to Reyna, claiming the 23-year-old as “his favorite national team player.”

“He’s been so good to me in this camp,” Ellis said earlier this week. “He’s probably the most talkative senior player now to me. Playing with him, I think we see the game in a similar way. We both love playing with the ball, and I think we can connect really well on the field.”

In that moment, Ellis became the youngest USMNT scorer since star striker Ricardo Pepi (18 years, 242 days old), who scored the game-winner against Honduras in his own debut back in 2021. Julian Hall (18 years, 187 days) would soon leap-frog both of them just over an hour later, but not before 17-year-old Mathis Albert made his own mark.

Dangerously darting toward goal, the Borussia Dortmund youngster was taken down in the box, winning a penalty for the Stars and Stripes. Although seasoned veteran Malik Tillman took and scored the spot kick in the 66th minute, Albert was to thank for the opportunity.

Less than 10 minutes later, Hall made the most of a pinpoint cross from Sebastian Berhalter, darting into the goal mouth in pure striker fashion to redirect the ball into the net with his knee. The New York Red Bull teenager then returned the favor for Berhalter, dishing him a pass from beyond the 18-yard-box that he blasted into the net in the 90th minute.

The first international goal for Julian Hall on a sensational ball from Sebastian Berhalter! #USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/AENNdDz2Rs — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) September 26, 2026

Ellis, Hall and Albert were three of eight players to make their debut on Saturday. All impressed in the showing, especially 16-year-old Sullivan, who became the team’s youngest debutant in over 20 years. Each successfully matched the high-tempo and clinical off-the-ball movement that Pochettino has instilled in the team since taking over in 2024, raising even more excitement for the future of the national team.

Prior to the match, Pochettino had continually emphasized the need to give young prospects big opportunities, chalking it up to not only a “fresh start” for the team but, ultimately, a sign of the times.

“From now, if these guys are here and perform in the way that we expect, they are going to have the opportunity to keep playing,” Pochettino said upon announcing his youthful roster. “If you see Lamine Yamal, Spain won the World Cup with an 18-year-old ... You say, ‘No, he’s too young. He needs more experience.’ Why? He is the best.

“If we have some players that are the same age—16, 17, 18, 19 [years old]—and are good, and we are performing and performing well. Then why? It is about opportunity. Give the opportunity and take the opportunity.”

The American kids did just that.

Goalkeeper Up for Grabs

Matt Freese was the starting goalkeeper this summer. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

The main question that remains on the USMNT’s pitch is at the goalkeeper position.

Matt Freese served as the starter this summer on the grand stage and got the nod again from Pochettino against Peru; however, he took the field with a major point to prove.

The 28-year-old ended his debut World Cup campaign on a sour note, whiffing a clearance that gifted Belgium its third goal in the round of 16. It served as the nail in the coffin for the ultimate 4–1 thrashing that sent the USMNT packing.

Freese did not do much to renew confidences on Saturday, though.

On Peru’s very first shot on target, Freese conceded a goal. Although it signified a momentary lapse in judgment by defenders Miller and Auston Trusty, who failed to properly communicate their respectively marks on the back post, Freese likewise struggled to adapt quickly on his line. He was left stunned by Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula, who easily found the wide-open far post in the 15th minute.

Peru had just one more shot on target all game, which Freese did manage to save. He was substituted out at the half by 20-year-old Diego Kochen, perhaps signaling Pochettino’s interest in finding a replacement.

Strong Response to Heartbreak

Sebastian Berhalter (center) scored the fourth goal, | Taylor Banner/USSF/Getty Images

The loss to Belgium stung long after the World Cup ended. It had burst what Americans believed to be an impenetrable bubble of home spirit, relentless momentum and record-breaking play.

In the USMNT’s first match after that humiliating affair, it seemed only fitting that an identical 4–1 result be achieved, but this time, with the roles reversed.

The Stars and Stripes will look to continue dominating on Tuesday, when they welcome Chile for a friendly in St. Louis.