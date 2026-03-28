How to Watch Mexico vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The Mexico national team plays one of its biggest games on home soil in recent memory, hosting international powerhouse Portugal on Saturday night as the Estadio Azteca reopens its doors.

It’s a landmark date for El Tri who will return to their spiritual home after three long years. Still, the rival in front poses a mighty challenge for an injury-plagued Mexico but Javier Aguirre will be looking for his available talents to step up in one of the final auditions before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal will make its 2026 debut against Mexico after cruising through the UEFA qualifiers. Roberto Martinez’s side are one of the favorites to lift the trophy in North America this summer and even without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, the Iberian nation still has an all-star cast that will look to spoil El Tri’s homecoming.

The international friendly promises to deliver an vibrant affair. Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Portugal on Saturday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Banorte

: Estadio Banorte Date : Saturday, March 28

: Saturday, March 28 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

The now named Estadio Banorte will host a match for the first time since 2024. | Alfredo Estrella⁄AFP/Getty Images

El Tri fans in the United States can watch the game via FOX One and the FOX Sports App. The Spanish broadcast will also be available on TUDN USA, Univision and on streaming through ViX.

National television channels Canal 5 and Azteca 7 will broadcast the marquee match in Mexico. TUDN is another alternative, and those interested in watching on stream can do so through ViX or Azteca Deportes.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico, Portugal?

Both Mexico and Portugal will travel to the U.S. for their second and final matches of the March international action.

El Tri will take on Belgium on Tuesday night at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, in another game where Aguirre’s men enter as the underdogs.

Also on Tuesday, Portugal will face the U.S. men’s national team in another game that could deliver fireworks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

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