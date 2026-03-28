Mexico vs. Portugal—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The final push towards the 2026 World Cup begins with a marquee test for the Mexico national team, who will host star-studded Portugal on Saturday night in the reopening of the hallowed Estadio Azteca.

Mexico is one of the few World Cup qualified nations that has already played since the calendar turned to 2026. Victories against Panama, Bolivia and Iceland put an end to a dreadful six-game winless run that soured the mood around El Tri in the back-half of 2025. Those victories, though, came with and against makeshift rosters given the matches occurred outside of programmed FIFA international windows.

The clash against Portugal will be the first time Mexican players overseas represent El Tri this year. It’s a massive clash to measure where Mexico stands compared to one of the best teams in the world just a little over 70 days before its World Cup debut this summer.

Portugal, on the other hand, resumes its World Cup preparations, inactive since topping Group F of the UEFA qualifiers last fall. The absence of talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo is notable, but Roberto Martínez still has plenty of elite talent at his disposal to start the year off right.

It might be an international friendly, but anticipation for the match has been building for some time, and Mexico will be expected to deliver a strong performance in the return to its spiritual home.

Mexico vs. Portugal Score Prediction

El Tri Avoids Defeat Against Mighty Portugal in Return Home

Johan Vásquez could captain Mexico against Portugal. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

The gap in individual quality between both sides is hard to ignore, but Mexico will be extra-motivated to perform with close to 100,000 fans in the stands behind them. El Tri historically ups its level against superior opponents, and it’ll face a much stronger side on Saturday night.

Mexico will play with an intensity inherent to manager Javier Aguirre’s side, but the atmosphere could help El Tri reach an extra gear. Portugal’s world-class players have the talent to overcome that, but Martínez’s side will be placed in an incredibly hostile atmosphere for a “low-stakes game.”

It’s not just another international friendly for Mexico, and that could see Aguirre’s men end the night with a positive result.

Mexico’s undeniable home-field advantage : At 7,350 feet above sea level, Mexico grows stronger at altitude, especially against a Portugal side full of players that play mostly at or around sea level with their clubs. El Tri hasn’t lost at the Azteca—now named Estadio Banorte—since 2013.

: At 7,350 feet above sea level, Mexico grows stronger at altitude, especially against a Portugal side full of players that play mostly at or around sea level with their clubs. El Tri hasn’t lost at the Azteca—now named Estadio Banorte—since 2013. Injury woes : Mexico will be without regulars Edson Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, Marcel Ruiz and Santiago Gimenez. As significant as those absences are, they also open the door for others, namely Real Betis’ Álvaro Fidalgo, who will make his El Tri debut. Aside from Ronaldo, Portugal is also without Rafael Leão and the Manchester City duo of Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias.

: Mexico will be without regulars Edson Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, Marcel Ruiz and Santiago Gimenez. As significant as those absences are, they also open the door for others, namely Real Betis’ Álvaro Fidalgo, who will make his El Tri debut. Aside from Ronaldo, Portugal is also without Rafael Leão and the Manchester City duo of Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias. Historical head-to-head record: Portugal has never beaten Mexico by a more than one goal, and in the most recent two meetings, the game ended in a draw after 90 minutes.

Prediction: Mexico 1–1 Portugal

Mexico Predicted Lineup

Injuries have handicapped Aguirre’s options. | FotMob

Even though Aguirre has flirted with switching to a 3-4-2-1 set-up in recent matches, he’s expected to stick to his preferred 4-3-3 formation against Portugal.

Mexico’s solid center back pairing will get the nod in front of Raúl Rangel, who is the favorite to start between the posts come the World Cup after Luis Malagón’s season ending injury and despite the return of the legendary Guillermo Ochoa.

With so many midfield injuries, Erik Lira is expected to replace Álvarez as the anchor, Carlos Rodríguez will get his chance with Ruiz sidelined and Fidalgo is bound to make his highly-anticipated debut with Mora unavailable.

Mexico’s talisman Raúl Jiménez will lead the line with the in-form Roberto Alvarado to his right. Alexis Vega returned from injury earlier in the month and will likely operate on the left wing, though, the red-hot Julián Quiñones could also be in contention to start, albeit, away from his preferred position as a second striker.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-3-3): Rangel; Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Rodríguez, Lira, Fidalgo; Alvarado, Jiménez, Vega.

Portugal Predicted Lineup

Liga MX star Paulinho could enter Portugal’s lineup. | FotMob

Apart from the aforementioned injuries, the midfield duo of João Neves and Pedro Gonçalves trained separately from the rest of the group before traveling to Mexican soil, and Martínez could opt to keep them out of the XI. Vitinha and the experienced Rúben Neves could start in the midfield pivot.

With starter Diogo Costa unavailable, Rui Silva could start against Mexico, with Thomas Araújo partnering Gonçalo Inácio in the heart of defense, and the formidable fullback duo of João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes completing the backline.

Despite the injuries, Martínez has a wealth of attacking options, and Bruno Fernandes could operate in the No. 10 role, flanked by Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição.

With no Ronaldo, the game against Mexico is the perfect opportunity for the best goalscorer in Mexican soccer, Paulinho, to lead the line in his return to the national team, aiming to sneak into the World Cup roster with a strong performance against a number of familiar faces.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Silva; Cancelo, Araújo, Inácio, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Conceição, Fernandes, Neto; Paulinho.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Banorte

: Estadio Banorte Date : Saturday, March 28

: Saturday, March 28 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

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