How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
The Netherlands and Japan will collide in the second of Sunday’s four World Cup group games.
Few are backing either team to compete for glory later this summer, but that is nothing new for either the Netherlands and Japan, with both teams backing their abilities against even the strongest sides in the competition.
Whether either the Netherlands or Japan deserves their backing as potential dark horses this summer will likely be determined on Sunday, when they head to Arlington, Texas, for what could be a thoroughly entertaining affair.
Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.
What Time Does Netherlands vs. Japan Kick Off?
- Location: Arlington, United States
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 14
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST
- Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)
How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream
There are plenty of avenues for those wanting to tune in from the United States. Fox and fuboTV both offer English-speaking broadcasts, but you can head to Telemundo if you would rather listen along in Spanish.
Viewers are also spoiled for choice in Canada, where TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave will all be showing the match.
Mexico even has its own abundance of viewing options. Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7 and ViX are just some of those showing the game.
Finally, those in the United Kingdom can catch the action on either ITV or STV.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave
Mexico
Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, ST Scotland, STV Player
What’s Next for Netherlands, Japan?
The winner of this game will expect to go on and finish top of Group F, which is one of the more open groups at this summer’s tournament.
The Netherlands will face off against Sweden on Saturday, well aware that Graham Potter’s side will also hold hopes of snatching top spot away, before closing out the group stage against Tunisia on June 25.
For Japan, it’s a reversal of those fixtures. Tunisia is first up in the early hours of June 21, before a return to Arlington to round out the group stage against Sweden.
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Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.