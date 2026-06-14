How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The Netherlands and Japan will collide in the second of Sunday’s four World Cup group games.

Few are backing either team to compete for glory later this summer, but that is nothing new for either the Netherlands and Japan, with both teams backing their abilities against even the strongest sides in the competition.

Whether either the Netherlands or Japan deserves their backing as potential dark horses this summer will likely be determined on Sunday, when they head to Arlington, Texas, for what could be a thoroughly entertaining affair.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Japan Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, United States

: Arlington, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Sunday, June 14

: Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

There are plenty of avenues for those wanting to tune in from the United States. Fox and fuboTV both offer English-speaking broadcasts, but you can head to Telemundo if you would rather listen along in Spanish.

Viewers are also spoiled for choice in Canada, where TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave will all be showing the match.

Mexico even has its own abundance of viewing options. Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7 and ViX are just some of those showing the game.

Finally, those in the United Kingdom can catch the action on either ITV or STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, ST Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Netherlands, Japan?

Tunisia is next on the agenda for Japan. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The winner of this game will expect to go on and finish top of Group F, which is one of the more open groups at this summer’s tournament.

The Netherlands will face off against Sweden on Saturday, well aware that Graham Potter’s side will also hold hopes of snatching top spot away, before closing out the group stage against Tunisia on June 25.

For Japan, it’s a reversal of those fixtures. Tunisia is first up in the early hours of June 21, before a return to Arlington to round out the group stage against Sweden.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC