Netherlands vs. Japan—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

One of the group stage’s most intriguing match-ups arrives on Sunday when the Netherlands opens its campaign against Japan in Texas.

Group F is one of the competition’s most finely poised. The Netherlands is the widely regarded favorite, but Japan showcased its potential to upset the established order back in 2022 when it topped a World Cup table containing Spain and Germany. Sweden promises to pose issues for the pair in future matches, while Tunisia is a stubborn opponent, too.

The Oranje will be desperate to get off on the right foot in its opening fixture and certainly boasts the superior squad. An all-star defense and midfield is slightly undermined by an inconsistent forward line, but manager Ronald Koeman knows he possesses the depth and quality to overcome most nations this summer.

Japan is considered a dark horse by many—and for good reason. The Samurai Blue are in terrific form and have conquered England and Brazil since the beginning of October. A well-organized roster is packed with technicians and playmakers, many of whom could cause chaos for the Netherlands at the AT&T Stadium.

Sunday’s battle should be an entertaining one which could swerve in either direction.

Netherlands vs. Japan Score Prediction

Spoils Shared in High-Quality Affair

The Netherlands could be forced to accept a point. | ANP/Getty Images

It will be the first time in 13 years these nations have contested a match of any description. A friendly in 2013 ended all square and another draw could be staged in Arlington as both countries ease their way into the tournament.

The majority will back the Netherlands to open with victory in Group F and it’s certainly capable of collecting all three points. Boasting one of the tournament’s best defenses in terms of personnel and a classy midfield, the Oranje will expect to control proceedings for the most part.

But this Japan team is an energetic group consisting of some very gifted individuals, even without the injured Kaoru Mitoma and Wataru Endō. The Samurai Blue pride themselves on hard work and enthusiasm, with no one player more important than his teammates.

Japan will push the Netherlands all the way, both nations potentially accepting a point with more winnable fixtures down the line.

Japan form : The mood is high within Hajime Moriyasu’s squad after six successive victories in the build up to the tournament. A stellar 3–2 win over Brazil got the ball rolling, after which Japan overcame Ghana, Bolivia, Scotland, England and Iceland all without conceding.

: The mood is high within Hajime Moriyasu’s squad after six successive victories in the build up to the tournament. A stellar 3–2 win over Brazil got the ball rolling, after which Japan overcame Ghana, Bolivia, Scotland, England and Iceland all without conceding. Dutch attacking issues : The Netherlands offense is undeniably mediocre. Memphis Depay has a great record for the Oranje, but he’s joined by an out-of-form Cody Gakpo in attack, alongside the likes of Wout Weghorst, Brian Brobbey, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen and Crysencio Summerville. There are no elite names in that list.

: The Netherlands offense is undeniably mediocre. Memphis Depay has a great record for the Oranje, but he’s joined by an out-of-form Cody Gakpo in attack, alongside the likes of Wout Weghorst, Brian Brobbey, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen and Crysencio Summerville. There are no elite names in that list. Unconvincing preparations: The Dutch might need time to get into their stride after recent sub-par performances. The draw with Ecuador back in March was followed up by defeat to Algeria and a narrow last-gasp win over Uzbekistan in warm-up friendlies.

Prediction: Netherlands 1–1 Japan

Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. Japan

The Dutch attack disappoints. | Sports Illustrated

With Jurriën Timber pulling out through injury and Jeremie Frimpong omitted from the roster, Real Madrid-bound Denzel Dumfries will start at right back. The rest of the backline is made up of Premier League talents, Brighton & Hove Albion duo Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke featuring alongside captain Virgil van Dijk and makeshift left back Micky van de Ven.

The Dutch midfield is similarly sharp. Ryan Gravenberch will hold the fort in the base of midfield, flanked by Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders, and Teun Koopmeiners, Justin Kluivert and Guus Til offer depth from the bench.

Malen’s terrific form in 2026 with Roma should earn him the nod ahead of record Dutch goalscorer Depay in the No.9 position. Crysencio Summerville only made his first-team debut in the first of two warm-up matches, but could join Gakpo in the front three.

Netherlands predicted lineup vs. Japan (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Reijnders, Gravenberch, De Jong; Summerville, Malen, Gakpo.

Japan Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands

Japan has some injury issues to overcome. | Sports Illustrated

Liverpool midfielder Endō was unable to fully recover from a long-term foot injury in time for the tournament and was forced to drop out of the squad, after which he immediately announced his international retirement at 33.

Brighton’s Mitoma and Monaco’s Takumi Minamino are other major absentees in Moriyasu’s squad, but there are plenty of alternatives.

Takefusa Kubo and Junya Itō will operate alongside 2025–26 Eredivisie top goalscorer Ayase Ueda in Moriyasu’s 3-4-3 formation, while Mainz midfielder Kaishū Sano should take Endō’s place alongside Daichi Kamada in the engine room.

Ritsu Dōan will play in a slightly unorthodox right wing back role, with Kō Itakura and Hiroki Itō high-profile names in the back three. Parma up-and-comer Zion Suzuki will guard the net.

Japan predicted lineup vs. Netherlands (3-4-3): Z. Suzuki; Watanabe, Itakura, Itō; Dōan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Itō, Kubo; Ueda.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Japan Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, United States

: Arlington, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Sunday, June 14

: Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Japan on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, ST Scotland, STV Player

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