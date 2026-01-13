Newcastle vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Carabao Cup semi-finals kick off on Tuesday night as Manchester City visit the home of holders Newcastle United in the first leg of their tie.
Pep Guardiola’s side once dominated this competition, but the eight-time winners have failed to return to the showpiece event since their last success in 2021.
Newcastle, meanwhile, were beaten finalists in 2023 before finally ending their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy last March. Eddie Howe’s side claimed a 2–1 victory over eventual Premier League champions Liverpool in the final at Wembley, and they still have a chance of retaining their crown.
The Magpies have beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham on their way to the last four, and they enter Tuesday’s game off the back of a four-game winning run. On Saturday, they required penalties to defeat Bournemouth in a thrilling FA Cup third round tie.
Such drama was absent from the Etihad as City put 10 past League One Exeter City to advance into the fourth round. Guardiola’s Cityzens have stuttered in their quest to catch Arsenal at the Premier League’s summit in 2026, and their current six-point deficit means the Carabao Cup may represent their best chance of claiming silverware this term.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Tuesday‘s semi-final first leg.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St. James’ Park
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Newcastle vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 1 win
- Man City: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Man City
Newcastle 3–3 (7–6p) Bournemouth - 10/01/26
Man City 10–1 Exeter - 10/01/26
Newcastle 4–3 Leeds - 07/01/26
Man City 1–1 Brighton - 07/01/26
Newcastle 2–0 Crystal Palace - 04/01/26
Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04/01/26
Burnley 1–3 Newcastle - 30/12/25
Sunderland 0–0 Man City - 01/01/26
Man Utd 1–0 Newcastle - 26/12/25
Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City - 27/12/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico
Newcastle Team News
Tino Livramento suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s FA Cup win and is a doubt for Tuesday’s game, with the full back undergoing a scan on Monday. His setback should keep veteran Kieran Trippier in the team, and the in-form Lewis Hall will start down the left.
Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon all appeared off the bench at the weekend, but are primed for recalls in midweek. Lewis Miley may also find himself in Howe’s engine room.
The hosts are operating without Dan Burn, Fabian Schär, Emil Krafth, William Osula and Jamaal Lascelles, while summer arrival Anthony Elanga is managing a knock.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Gordon, Woltemade, Barnes.
Man City Team News
The bulk of Man City’s injury issues reside in defence. Guardiola is currently without Joško Gvardiol and Rúben Dias for the foreseeable future, while John Stones is nursing a thigh injury. The sudden crisis forced the recall of Max Alleyne from his Watford loan, and the young defender scored during the weekend’s rout.
Nathan Aké is likely to partner Abdukodir Khusanov at the heart of City’s backline on Tyneside, with Nico O’Reilly and Matheus Nunes poised to line up as the starting full backs.
Omar Marmoush is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Guardiola has fewer absentees in attack. Erling Haaland is well rested, and we should see Rayan Cherki work in tandem with Phil Foden in midfield.
New signing Antoine Semenyo isn’t cup-tied due to a rule change, but Jérémy Doku is expected to come in down the left. Savinho and Oscar Bobb are sidelined.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Man City predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Aké, O’Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Newcastle vs. Man City Score Prediction
Newcastle undoubtedly would’ve preferred to have hosted the second leg, as was the case in their semi-final with Arsenal last season, and Howe will know that his side must take a lead with them to Manchester next month.
While they tend to struggle mightily at City’s cauldron, Newcastle have troubled Guardiola’s men on home soil. In November, Harvey Barnes inspired a 2–1 victory in the Premier League.
Both teams have injury issues in defence, and a Cityzen attack that was rampant at the weekend may well be licking its lips. However, trips to St. James’ under lights are seldom enjoyable, and Newcastle’s desperation for a first leg win may catapult the hosts to a slender triumph to leave the tie wide open.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Man City