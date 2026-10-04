How to Watch Portugal vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream
A trip to the Estádio do Dragão to face a liberated Portugal isn’t exactly what a Norway team that’s suffered back-to-back defeats needed.
Jorge Jesus’s Iberians haven’t lost at this stadium since Greece started its stunning ascent to Euro 2004 glory by beating the hosts 2–1 in the opening game of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo was Portugal’s conciliatory goalscorer that day, his first of a staggering 146 on the international stage.
However, the 41-year-old won’t be adding to his record haul on Sunday, given that he exited Jesus’s camp in a huff after the new manager opted against bringing him off the bench in the reverse fixture. There’s been talk of a “betrayal” from Ronaldo’s camp, and the Portuguese Football Federation reportedly tried its utmost to convince the disgruntled superstar to return.
Still, the rest of Jesus’s roster appeared unbothered as they claimed a 4–2 victory over Denmark, meaning the two-time winner of this competition remains perfect through three games and is on the cusp of securing a quarterfinal berth.
Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s Nations League clash around the world.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Norway Kick Off?
- Location: Porto, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio do Dragão
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
- Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch Portugal vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports and fuboTV are streaming Sunday’s match in the United States, with ViX offering Spanish coverage. FuboTV will also broadcast the game in Canada, alongside DAZN.
Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.
Those in the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 via Amazon Prime Video to catch the action.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Portugal, Norway?
The bumper break reaches its conclusion for Portugal and Norway on Sunday, with the final two group games being played next month.
Portugal may have little to play for when it hosts Denmark and travels to Wales on Nov. 14 and 17, respectively, but the other three nations are likely to be competing fiercely for the second quarterfinal spot from A4.
Norway hosts Wales and visits Denmark to conclude its group stage.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.