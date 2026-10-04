A trip to the Estádio do Dragão to face a liberated Portugal isn’t exactly what a Norway team that’s suffered back-to-back defeats needed.

Jorge Jesus’s Iberians haven’t lost at this stadium since Greece started its stunning ascent to Euro 2004 glory by beating the hosts 2–1 in the opening game of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo was Portugal’s conciliatory goalscorer that day, his first of a staggering 146 on the international stage.

However, the 41-year-old won’t be adding to his record haul on Sunday, given that he exited Jesus’s camp in a huff after the new manager opted against bringing him off the bench in the reverse fixture. There’s been talk of a “betrayal” from Ronaldo’s camp, and the Portuguese Football Federation reportedly tried its utmost to convince the disgruntled superstar to return.

Still, the rest of Jesus’s roster appeared unbothered as they claimed a 4–2 victory over Denmark, meaning the two-time winner of this competition remains perfect through three games and is on the cusp of securing a quarterfinal berth.

Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s Nations League clash around the world.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Norway Kick Off?

Location : Porto, Portugal

: Porto, Portugal Stadium : Estádio do Dragão

: Estádio do Dragão Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

: Maurizio Mariani (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports and fuboTV are streaming Sunday’s match in the United States, with ViX offering Spanish coverage. FuboTV will also broadcast the game in Canada, alongside DAZN.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 via Amazon Prime Video to catch the action.

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Portugal, Norway?

Erling Haaland was kept quiet by Wales in Norway’s recent defeat. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

The bumper break reaches its conclusion for Portugal and Norway on Sunday, with the final two group games being played next month.

Portugal may have little to play for when it hosts Denmark and travels to Wales on Nov. 14 and 17, respectively, but the other three nations are likely to be competing fiercely for the second quarterfinal spot from A4.

Norway hosts Wales and visits Denmark to conclude its group stage.