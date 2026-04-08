Paris Saint-Germain have been relentless in their quest to ensure no Premier League team enjoys success in Europe’s premier club competition.

Their serial dispatching of English opposition in the Champions League started with a round of 16 triumph over runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool on penalties last season, with Luis Enrique’s outfit coming of age by securing a gritty win at Anfield. That set the stage for wins over Aston Villa and Arsenal before Italian giants Inter Milan were thumped in the final.

Chelsea were the latest to feel PSG’s wrath in the previous round of this season’s competition, with the Parisians’ performance over two legs convincing many that they’re potential repeat European champions.

Arne Slot’s Reds were favored when they last encountered Enrique’s swashbuckling side, but have entered underdog territory for this quarterfinal. Liverpool have been a major disappointment in Slot’s second season, with Saturday’s 4–0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup just the latest nadir.

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Here’s how to catch the quarterfinal first leg on TV.

What Time Does PSG vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Wednesday, April 8

: Wednesday, April 8 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Referee : José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP)

: José María Sánchez Martínez (ESP) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch PSG vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

This may be Mohamed Salah’s final taste of the Champions League. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

HBO Max is the new streaming home for the majority of Champions League action in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports 1 will be broadcasting the first leg on television.

Streaming options are similarly limited in the United States, with Paramount+ providing an English language broadcast, while ViX’s will be in Spanish.

DAZN and fuboTV are the old reliables that’ll once again be covering this fixture in Canada, while FOX One is the lead broadcaster in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX Mexico, FOX One

What’s Next for PSG, Liverpool?

Wednesday’s hosts will once again benefit from having a free weekend between the two legs, as their Ligue 1 clash against closest title rivals Lens was postponed to ensure they can “prepare in the best conditions” for the quarterfinal.

Liverpool weren’t granted such a luxury by the Premier League, and they’ll take on Fulham in the top flight this Saturday before welcoming PSG to Anfield for the return leg next Tuesday.

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