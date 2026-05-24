How to Watch Pumas vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream: Liga MX Final

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 comes to an end on Sunday night when Pumas host Cruz Azul in the second leg of the final, where a new champion of Mexican soccer will be crowned between the two Mexico City rivals.

The final is all-squared after a 0–0 draw in Thursday’s first leg. Cruz Azul were the much better side at home but were unable to get an advantage due in large part to a sensational performance from legendary former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Despite being outplayed for the entire first leg, Pumas rescued a draw that almost feels like a victory and will try to feed off their home support to lift the title at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Still, Cruz Azul are undefeated in their last 30 games at the stadium, having played there the entirety of 2025, and will like their chances of victory after dominating the first leg.

The stage is set for an intense, memorable, nerve-wracking and unforgettable title-bout between two of the biggest teams in Liga MX. In the biggest game of the century in the history of this fierce and growing rivalry, Pumas and Cruz Azul are on the doorstep of glory, but only one team will be crowned champion.

Here’s how you can watch the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final between Pumas and Cruz Azul.

What Time Does Pumas vs. Cruz Azul Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Olímpico Universitario

: Estadio Olímpico Universitario Date : Sunday, May 24

: Sunday, May 24 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Pumas vs. Cruz Azul on TV, Live Stream

José Paradela (middle) and Jordan Carrillo could decide the outcome of the final | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The decisive second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network in the U.S., with fans able to find the channel on fuboTV as well.

Spanish speaking coverage is also available in the U.S. via TUDN USA, Univision and is available for streaming with a valid subscription on ViX.

Pumas and Cruz Azul in Mexico can watch the final on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. The streaming options include ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country TV channel/live stream United States CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ViX

What’s Next for Cruz Azul, Pumas?

Only one of the finalists will lift the Liga MX trophy on Sunday night. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Both Pumas and Cruz Azul will go into the offseason following Sunday’s final, with one team spending the summer celebrating as Mexican soccer champions, while the other licks their wounds after a heartbreaking end of the term.

A few players will be hoping to grab one of the final spots in Javier Aguirre’s Mexico national team 2026 World Cup roster, namely Cruz Azul’s Carlos Rodríguez and Pumas’s Jordan Carrillo.

Pumas and Cruz Azul will return to action for the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 campaign, which is scheduled to begin on July 16.

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