Barcelona make a trip north-east to visit second division outfit Racing Santander with a ticket to the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on the line.

It’s a battle of table-toppers from the two top-tier leagues in Spanish soccer. Barcelona are leaders in La Liga at the halfway point and Racing are currently in the driver’s seat to secure promotion to the top-flight for 2026–27.

However, both teams arrive to the clash in different circumstances. Barcelona are riding high after defeating Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, while Racing, on the other hand, are winless in their last four league games.

But in front of a frenetic home crowd at El Sardinero, Racing will be motivated to rise to the occasion and beat Barcelona for the first time since 2004. On the flip side, exiting the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 would be an unmitigated disaster for the reigning champions.

Here’s how fans can catch Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash vs. Racing Santander on Thursday night.

What Time Does Racing vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Santander, Spain

: Santander, Spain Stadium : Campos de Sport de El Sardinero

: Campos de Sport de El Sardinero Date : Thursday, Jan. 15

: Thursday, Jan. 15 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Racing vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Robert Lewandowski scored against Real Madrid last time out. | Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Audiences in the U.S. can watch Barcelona’s Copa del Rey clash on ESPN Select. Other options are the ESPN App and fuboTV, but active subscriptions are needed.

Premier Sports 1 is the way to go for fans in the United Kingdom to catch the action. Premier Sports Player will also broadcast the match, but you must be subscribed to access the platform.

As always, Sky Sports has the television rights to all things Spanish soccer in Mexico, with Sky+ being the streaming option. Further north, the are no current broadcasts scheduled in Canada.

Country TV channel/live stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada Not Televised Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Following Thursday’s match, Barcelona will shift their attention back to continuing to set the pace in La Liga. Flick’s men will travel to the Basque country to face Real Sociedad on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Three days later, the Catalans will travel east to face Slavia Prague, desperately needing a win to keep any hopes of qualifying directly to the Champions League round of 16 alive.

