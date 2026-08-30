How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Malaga on TV, Live Stream

José Mourinho’s Real Madrid continue the new La Liga season at home against Málaga on Sunday, with the hosts looking to go top of the table—at least temporarily.

Madrid can leapfrog early pace-setters Barcelona with a win at the Bernabéu, as the defending champions do not play until Monday.

Doing so would be an early boost for Los Blancos, who—despite a 100% start to the season—have not flown out the traps like their big rivals.

A late, nervy away win over Espanyol on the opening day was followed up with boos at the Bernabéu as Madrid were held at 1–1 in the first half of the clash against Real Sociedad. A superb Kylian Mbappé hat-trick turned the jeers to cheers by full time, however, showcasing the immense attacking talent the new manager has to work with.

The crowd will expect a comfortable win when newly promoted Málaga, so far winless on their return to La Liga, visit this weekend.

Here’s how to watch Madrid’s second La Liga home match of the 2026–27 season.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Málaga Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Sunday, Aug. 30 Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Málaga on TV, Live Stream

Premier Sports have the rights to this Sunday clash in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, fans have a choice between ESPN and fuboTV, with EPSN Deportes providing Spanish language coverage.

TSN Premium plays host in Canada. Sky Sports is the lead broadcaster in Mexico.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Mourinho’s men face tough tests in the coming days. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

Madrid hit the road after back to back home game and travel to Seville on Friday, Sept. 4 to face Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarín—a stadium they have not won at in their last four visits.

After that, the Champions League gets underway with Mourinho beginning the campaign against his old club Inter MIlan on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The last time the two giants met was in the 2021–22 season, with Madrid coming out on top 2–0 in a group stage encounter.

Back in La Liga, Los Blancos will then host last season’s Conference League finalists and city rivals Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu the following Sunday.