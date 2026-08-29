2026–27 Champions League: Dates, Kickoff Times for All League Phase Fixtures

“That’s everything in life,” Manchester City striker Erling Haaland mused earlier this year. “It’s all about timing with whatever you do.”

City and the rest of Europe’s Champions League contingent discovered the identity of their opponents in the upcoming league phase during Thursday’s draw in Monaco, but these nebulous clashes have come into much sharper focus now that the order of the fixtures has been revealed.

While teams can get a sense of how many points they will look to pick up after each round of games, fans now know when the most mouth-watering clashes will take place across each eight matchdays.

Matchday One

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Sept. 8, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT AEK Athens vs. LASK Sept. 8, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa Sept. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal Sept. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Porto vs. Manchester City Sept. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lille vs. Real Betis Sept. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Madrid vs. Inter Sept. 9, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Barcelona vs. Feyenoord Sept. 9, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Stuttgart vs. Viking Sept. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Sept. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Paris Saint-Germain vs. Slovan Bratislava Sept. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray Sept. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Napoli vs. Arsenal Sept. 10, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Fenerbahçe vs. Roma Sept. 10, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Sept. 10, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Como vs. RB Leipzig Sept. 10, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Bayern München vs. Bodø/Glimt Sept. 10, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester United vs. Sabah Sept. 10, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Slavia Praha vs. Lens

As has become tradition, the first round of Champions League fixtures are spread across three days. Tuesday’s offering is highlighted by Real Madrid’s clash with Inter, which pits José Mourinho’s current employers against the club he steered to a European treble in 2010.

On Wednesday, fans can begin with an early offering from Barcelona against Feyenoord before Arsenal and Liverpool are both in action with a set of difficult fixtures. The Gunners travel to Naples at the same time Liverpool welcome Atlético Madrid to Anfield.

Manchester United are back in the Champions League for the first time in three years but they will still have to play on a Thursday, at least to begin with. The Red Devils’ long awaited return is saved until Sept. 10 with a visit from Azerbaijani newcomers Sabah.

Matchday Two

United’s midfield rebuild is complete. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Oct. 13, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Lens vs. Sporting CP Oct. 13, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Sabah vs. Slavia Praha Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Arsenal vs. Lille Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Inter vs. Club Brugge Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Viking FK vs. Bayern München Oct. 13, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Villarreal vs. Napoli Oct. 14, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Feyenoord vs. Como Oct. 14, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT LASK vs. Liverpool Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Roma vs. Real Madrid Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Betis vs. Porto Oct. 14, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart

If they weren’t already, Manchester United will feel entirely back in the Champions League when they travel to Atlético Madrid’s inhospitable home ground for their first away fixture of the league phase. For all the transfer turmoil surrounding Diego Simeone’s side, rarely do his teams prove to be pushovers on home soil.

It will be intriguing to see Mourinho’s reception on Madrid’s opening away day. The Special One will be returning to the Eternal City, where he led Roma to Conference League glory and the Europa League final. Gian Piero Gasperini’s dark horses could cause Mourinho a few more problems on the pitch than his adoring public in the stands.

Matchday Three

Ferran Torres scored twice on his PSG debut. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Oct. 20, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Praha Oct. 20, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Liverpool vs. Villarreal Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester City vs. AEK Athens Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt Oct. 20, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid Oct. 21, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Como vs. Manchester United Oct. 21, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Lille vs. Galatasaray Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Aston Villa vs. Viking Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Club Brugge vs. Lens Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Bayern München vs. Arsenal Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Inter vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Betis vs. Feyenoord Oct. 21, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sporting CP vs. LASK

It appeared impossible for Ferran Torres’s self confidence to swell even further after scoring the only goal as Spain won the World Cup final. However, a brace on his debut for Paris Saint-Germain saw his personal satisfaction reach untold levels. It would appear that believing that you are great is enough to actually have an impact on the pitch. One can only imagine what Torres would make of his own talent should he score against his former employers Barcelona on Matchday Three.

Alongside Manchester United’s intriguing trip to Serie A upstarts Como, there is also the small matter of a clash between the champions of Germany and England in Munich.

Matchday Four

Manchester United are back on the big stage. pic.twitter.com/hzTUmo7q2y — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 3, 2026

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Nov. 3, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP Nov. 3, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern München Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Barcelona vs. Aston Villa Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Feyenoord vs. Inter Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester United vs. Roma Nov. 3, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain Nov. 4, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid Nov. 4, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Porto vs. Napoli Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT PSV vs. Club Brugge Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lens vs. Como Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal Nov. 4, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Viking vs. Sabah

The best action at the halfway stage of the league phase appears to be weighted toward Tuesday night. Atlético Madrid’s meeting with Bayern Munich takes place at the exact same time as Manchester United’s visit from Roma and the clash of former European champions between Barcelona and Aston Villa at Camp Nou.

Wednesday’s bevvy of games is highlighted by Manchester City’s trip to RB Leipzig.

Matchday Five

Arsenal came ever so close last season. | Canling/Xinhua/Getty Images

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Nov. 24, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK Nov. 24, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Como vs. AEK Athens Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Feyenoord vs. Porto Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester City vs. Napoli Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT RB Leipzig vs. Lens Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven Nov. 24, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis Nov. 25, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Sabah vs. Barcelona Nov. 25, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Atlético Madrid vs. Viking Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Club Brugge vs. Liverpool Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Inter vs. Stuttgart Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lille vs. Bayern München Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma Nov. 25, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sporting CP vs. Manchester United

Arsenal didn’t drop a point en route to top spot in last season’s league phase. The beaten Champions League finalists have a tougher slate of fixtures ahead of them this season, with a visit from Borussia Dortmund one of several intriguing ties.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way from gracing the European grand stage but his name will be all over Sporting CP’s clash with Manchester United in Lisbon on Matchday Five as a former star of both clubs.

Matchday Six

It looks like it might be Barcelona’s time. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Dec. 8, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Viking vs. Feyenoord Dec. 8, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Villarreal vs. Sabah Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT AEK Athens vs. Galatasaray Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Roma vs. Sporting CP Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Barcelona vs. Manchester City Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Bayern München vs. Slavia Praha Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester United vs. Leipzig Dec. 8, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Napoli vs. Club Brugge Dec. 9, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Real Betis vs. Como Dec. 9, 2026 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Slovan Bratislava vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT LASK vs. Fenerbahçe Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Liverpool vs. Porto Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lens vs. Bodø/Glimt Dec. 9, 2026 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Stuttgart vs. Lille

This promises to be the most exciting round of fixtures. Rodri will be up against his former Manchester City teammates as Enzo Maresca leads his side to Camp Nou on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the same day that a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup between Aston Villa and PSG is staged in Birmingham.

Twenty-four hours later, Arsenal host Real Madrid. There are more narratives to untangle than a complicate soap opera from an evening which will see Vinícius Júnior belatedly make his way to the Emirates, Mourinho return to north London and two of the favorites face off.

Matchday Seven

"And Solskjær has won it!" | Ben Radford/Allsport

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Jan. 19, 2027 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Bodø/Glimt vs. Atlético Madrid Jan. 19, 2027 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Galatasaray vs. Feyenoord Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT AEK Athens vs. Roma Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Aston Villa vs. Borussia Dortmund Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Inter vs. Liverpool Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Porto vs. Slavia Praha Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lille vs. Slovan Bratislava Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Madrid vs. LASK Jan. 19, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Stuttgart vs. Club Brugge Jan. 20, 2027 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Fenerbahçe vs. Villarreal Jan. 20, 2027 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Sabah vs. Napoli Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Como vs. Paris Saint-Germain Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester United vs. Bayern München Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Lens vs. Manchester City Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Real Betis vs. Arsenal Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Sporting CP vs. Barcelona Jan. 20, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Viking vs. PSV Eindhoven

Inter have branched out with some English talent this summer and the visit of Liverpool will be of particular significance to one of the Nerazzurri’s new ‘Three Lions’. Curtis Jones left his boyhood club in search of more first-team opportunities and could underscore quite why the Reds should not have let him go.

The following night, Manchester United and Bayern Munich play out a repeat of the 1999 Champions League final at Old Trafford. If the league phase clash can come anywhere near to the excitement of that historic showpiece fixture, it will be one to watch.

Matchday Eight

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Arsenal vs. Sabah Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Roma vs. Lille Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Atlético Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Borussia Dortmund vs. AEK Athens Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Club Brugge vs. Bodø/Glimt Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Bayern München vs. Real Betis Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Barcelona vs. Como Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Feyenoord vs. RB Leipzig Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT LASK vs. Porto Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Liverpool vs. Lens Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Manchester City vs. Sporting CP Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT PSV Eindhoven vs. Stuttgart Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Slavia Praha vs. Aston Villa Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Napoli vs. Viking Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Villarreal vs. Manchester United Jan. 27, 2027 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Slovan Bratislava vs. Inter

In order to avoid any conflict of interest, all 18 fixtures to conclude the league phase will kick off at the same time. At this stage, it’s impossible to know which games will have the most significance in terms of qualification to the knockout round; only the top eight automatically progress to the round of 16, while those ranked from ninth to 24th have to go into a two-legged playoff. The bottom 12 will play no more European soccer this season.

On the face of it, the pick of the bunch promises to be Como vs. Barcelona. Cesc Fàbregas came through the Catalan academy before making an emotional return to Camp Nou after starting his senior career with Arsenal. A decade later, he will lead Como to the home of the club which will always have a place in his heart.