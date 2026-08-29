2026–27 Champions League: Dates, Kickoff Times for All League Phase Fixtures
“That’s everything in life,” Manchester City striker Erling Haaland mused earlier this year. “It’s all about timing with whatever you do.”
City and the rest of Europe’s Champions League contingent discovered the identity of their opponents in the upcoming league phase during Thursday’s draw in Monaco, but these nebulous clashes have come into much sharper focus now that the order of the fixtures has been revealed.
While teams can get a sense of how many points they will look to pick up after each round of games, fans now know when the most mouth-watering clashes will take place across each eight matchdays.
Matchday One
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Sept. 8, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
AEK Athens vs. LASK
Sept. 8, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa
Sept. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal
Sept. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Porto vs. Manchester City
Sept. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Lille vs. Real Betis
Sept. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Madrid vs. Inter
Sept. 9, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Barcelona vs. Feyenoord
Sept. 9, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Stuttgart vs. Viking
Sept. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid
Sept. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Slovan Bratislava
Sept. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray
Sept. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Napoli vs. Arsenal
Sept. 10, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Fenerbahçe vs. Roma
Sept. 10, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Sept. 10, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Como vs. RB Leipzig
Sept. 10, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bayern München vs. Bodø/Glimt
Sept. 10, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester United vs. Sabah
Sept. 10, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slavia Praha vs. Lens
As has become tradition, the first round of Champions League fixtures are spread across three days. Tuesday’s offering is highlighted by Real Madrid’s clash with Inter, which pits José Mourinho’s current employers against the club he steered to a European treble in 2010.
On Wednesday, fans can begin with an early offering from Barcelona against Feyenoord before Arsenal and Liverpool are both in action with a set of difficult fixtures. The Gunners travel to Naples at the same time Liverpool welcome Atlético Madrid to Anfield.
Manchester United are back in the Champions League for the first time in three years but they will still have to play on a Thursday, at least to begin with. The Red Devils’ long awaited return is saved until Sept. 10 with a visit from Azerbaijani newcomers Sabah.
Matchday Two
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Oct. 13, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Lens vs. Sporting CP
Oct. 13, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Sabah vs. Slavia Praha
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Arsenal vs. Lille
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Inter vs. Club Brugge
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Galatasaray vs. Barcelona
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Viking FK vs. Bayern München
Oct. 13, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Villarreal vs. Napoli
Oct. 14, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Feyenoord vs. Como
Oct. 14, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
LASK vs. Liverpool
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Roma vs. Real Madrid
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Betis vs. Porto
Oct. 14, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart
If they weren’t already, Manchester United will feel entirely back in the Champions League when they travel to Atlético Madrid’s inhospitable home ground for their first away fixture of the league phase. For all the transfer turmoil surrounding Diego Simeone’s side, rarely do his teams prove to be pushovers on home soil.
It will be intriguing to see Mourinho’s reception on Madrid’s opening away day. The Special One will be returning to the Eternal City, where he led Roma to Conference League glory and the Europa League final. Gian Piero Gasperini’s dark horses could cause Mourinho a few more problems on the pitch than his adoring public in the stands.
Matchday Three
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Oct. 20, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Praha
Oct. 20, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Liverpool vs. Villarreal
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester City vs. AEK Athens
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt
Oct. 20, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid
Oct. 21, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Como vs. Manchester United
Oct. 21, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Lille vs. Galatasaray
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Aston Villa vs. Viking
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Club Brugge vs. Lens
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bayern München vs. Arsenal
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Inter vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Betis vs. Feyenoord
Oct. 21, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Sporting CP vs. LASK
It appeared impossible for Ferran Torres’s self confidence to swell even further after scoring the only goal as Spain won the World Cup final. However, a brace on his debut for Paris Saint-Germain saw his personal satisfaction reach untold levels. It would appear that believing that you are great is enough to actually have an impact on the pitch. One can only imagine what Torres would make of his own talent should he score against his former employers Barcelona on Matchday Three.
Alongside Manchester United’s intriguing trip to Serie A upstarts Como, there is also the small matter of a clash between the champions of Germany and England in Munich.
Matchday Four
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Nov. 3, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP
Nov. 3, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern München
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Barcelona vs. Aston Villa
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Feyenoord vs. Inter
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester United vs. Roma
Nov. 3, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Nov. 4, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid
Nov. 4, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Porto vs. Napoli
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
PSV vs. Club Brugge
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Lens vs. Como
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal
Nov. 4, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Viking vs. Sabah
The best action at the halfway stage of the league phase appears to be weighted toward Tuesday night. Atlético Madrid’s meeting with Bayern Munich takes place at the exact same time as Manchester United’s visit from Roma and the clash of former European champions between Barcelona and Aston Villa at Camp Nou.
Wednesday’s bevvy of games is highlighted by Manchester City’s trip to RB Leipzig.
Matchday Five
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Nov. 24, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK
Nov. 24, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Como vs. AEK Athens
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Feyenoord vs. Porto
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester City vs. Napoli
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
RB Leipzig vs. Lens
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven
Nov. 24, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis
Nov. 25, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Sabah vs. Barcelona
Nov. 25, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Atlético Madrid vs. Viking
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Club Brugge vs. Liverpool
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Inter vs. Stuttgart
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Lille vs. Bayern München
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma
Nov. 25, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Sporting CP vs. Manchester United
Arsenal didn’t drop a point en route to top spot in last season’s league phase. The beaten Champions League finalists have a tougher slate of fixtures ahead of them this season, with a visit from Borussia Dortmund one of several intriguing ties.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way from gracing the European grand stage but his name will be all over Sporting CP’s clash with Manchester United in Lisbon on Matchday Five as a former star of both clubs.
Matchday Six
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Dec. 8, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Viking vs. Feyenoord
Dec. 8, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Villarreal vs. Sabah
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
AEK Athens vs. Galatasaray
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Roma vs. Sporting CP
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Barcelona vs. Manchester City
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bayern München vs. Slavia Praha
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester United vs. Leipzig
Dec. 8, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Napoli vs. Club Brugge
Dec. 9, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Real Betis vs. Como
Dec. 9, 2026
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Slovan Bratislava vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
LASK vs. Fenerbahçe
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Liverpool vs. Porto
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Lens vs. Bodø/Glimt
Dec. 9, 2026
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Stuttgart vs. Lille
This promises to be the most exciting round of fixtures. Rodri will be up against his former Manchester City teammates as Enzo Maresca leads his side to Camp Nou on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the same day that a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup between Aston Villa and PSG is staged in Birmingham.
Twenty-four hours later, Arsenal host Real Madrid. There are more narratives to untangle than a complicate soap opera from an evening which will see Vinícius Júnior belatedly make his way to the Emirates, Mourinho return to north London and two of the favorites face off.
Matchday Seven
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Jan. 19, 2027
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Bodø/Glimt vs. Atlético Madrid
Jan. 19, 2027
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Galatasaray vs. Feyenoord
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
AEK Athens vs. Roma
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Aston Villa vs. Borussia Dortmund
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Inter vs. Liverpool
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Porto vs. Slavia Praha
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Lille vs. Slovan Bratislava
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Madrid vs. LASK
Jan. 19, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Stuttgart vs. Club Brugge
Jan. 20, 2027
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Fenerbahçe vs. Villarreal
Jan. 20, 2027
12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT
Sabah vs. Napoli
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Como vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester United vs. Bayern München
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Lens vs. Manchester City
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Real Betis vs. Arsenal
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Sporting CP vs. Barcelona
Jan. 20, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Viking vs. PSV Eindhoven
Inter have branched out with some English talent this summer and the visit of Liverpool will be of particular significance to one of the Nerazzurri’s new ‘Three Lions’. Curtis Jones left his boyhood club in search of more first-team opportunities and could underscore quite why the Reds should not have let him go.
The following night, Manchester United and Bayern Munich play out a repeat of the 1999 Champions League final at Old Trafford. If the league phase clash can come anywhere near to the excitement of that historic showpiece fixture, it will be one to watch.
Matchday Eight
Date
Kickoff Time
Fixture
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Arsenal vs. Sabah
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Roma vs. Lille
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Atlético Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Borussia Dortmund vs. AEK Athens
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Club Brugge vs. Bodø/Glimt
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Bayern München vs. Real Betis
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Barcelona vs. Como
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Feyenoord vs. RB Leipzig
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
LASK vs. Porto
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Liverpool vs. Lens
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Manchester City vs. Sporting CP
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
PSV Eindhoven vs. Stuttgart
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slavia Praha vs. Aston Villa
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Napoli vs. Viking
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Villarreal vs. Manchester United
Jan. 27, 2027
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Slovan Bratislava vs. Inter
In order to avoid any conflict of interest, all 18 fixtures to conclude the league phase will kick off at the same time. At this stage, it’s impossible to know which games will have the most significance in terms of qualification to the knockout round; only the top eight automatically progress to the round of 16, while those ranked from ninth to 24th have to go into a two-legged playoff. The bottom 12 will play no more European soccer this season.
On the face of it, the pick of the bunch promises to be Como vs. Barcelona. Cesc Fàbregas came through the Catalan academy before making an emotional return to Camp Nou after starting his senior career with Arsenal. A decade later, he will lead Como to the home of the club which will always have a place in his heart.
Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.