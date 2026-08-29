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2026–27 Champions League: Dates, Kickoff Times for All League Phase Fixtures

Matchday Six promises to be the most inviting collection of fixtures in the league phase.
Grey Whitebloom|
The quest for the Champions League trophy begins in the league phase.
The quest for the Champions League trophy begins in the league phase. | Francesco Scaccianoce/UEFA/Getty Images

“That’s everything in life,” Manchester City striker Erling Haaland mused earlier this year. “It’s all about timing with whatever you do.”

City and the rest of Europe’s Champions League contingent discovered the identity of their opponents in the upcoming league phase during Thursday’s draw in Monaco, but these nebulous clashes have come into much sharper focus now that the order of the fixtures has been revealed.

While teams can get a sense of how many points they will look to pick up after each round of games, fans now know when the most mouth-watering clashes will take place across each eight matchdays.

Matchday One

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Sept. 8, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

AEK Athens vs. LASK

Sept. 8, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

Sept. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal

Sept. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Porto vs. Manchester City

Sept. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Lille vs. Real Betis

Sept. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Madrid vs. Inter

Sept. 9, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Barcelona vs. Feyenoord

Sept. 9, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Stuttgart vs. Viking

Sept. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid

Sept. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Slovan Bratislava

Sept. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sporting CP vs. Galatasaray

Sept. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Napoli vs. Arsenal

Sept. 10, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Fenerbahçe vs. Roma

Sept. 10, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

PSV Eindhoven vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Sept. 10, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Como vs. RB Leipzig

Sept. 10, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Bayern München vs. Bodø/Glimt

Sept. 10, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester United vs. Sabah

Sept. 10, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Slavia Praha vs. Lens

As has become tradition, the first round of Champions League fixtures are spread across three days. Tuesday’s offering is highlighted by Real Madrid’s clash with Inter, which pits José Mourinho’s current employers against the club he steered to a European treble in 2010.

On Wednesday, fans can begin with an early offering from Barcelona against Feyenoord before Arsenal and Liverpool are both in action with a set of difficult fixtures. The Gunners travel to Naples at the same time Liverpool welcome Atlético Madrid to Anfield.

Manchester United are back in the Champions League for the first time in three years but they will still have to play on a Thursday, at least to begin with. The Red Devils’ long awaited return is saved until Sept. 10 with a visit from Azerbaijani newcomers Sabah.

Matchday Two

Michael Carrick
United’s midfield rebuild is complete. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Oct. 13, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Lens vs. Sporting CP

Oct. 13, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Sabah vs. Slavia Praha

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Lille

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester United

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Inter vs. Club Brugge

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Galatasaray vs. Barcelona

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

RB Leipzig vs. PSV Eindhoven

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Viking FK vs. Bayern München

Oct. 13, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Villarreal vs. Napoli

Oct. 14, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Feyenoord vs. Como

Oct. 14, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

LASK vs. Liverpool

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Roma vs. Real Madrid

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Betis vs. Porto

Oct. 14, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart

If they weren’t already, Manchester United will feel entirely back in the Champions League when they travel to Atlético Madrid’s inhospitable home ground for their first away fixture of the league phase. For all the transfer turmoil surrounding Diego Simeone’s side, rarely do his teams prove to be pushovers on home soil.

It will be intriguing to see Mourinho’s reception on Madrid’s opening away day. The Special One will be returning to the Eternal City, where he led Roma to Conference League glory and the Europa League final. Gian Piero Gasperini’s dark horses could cause Mourinho a few more problems on the pitch than his adoring public in the stands.

Matchday Three

Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres scored twice on his PSG debut. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Oct. 20, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Praha

Oct. 20, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liverpool vs. Villarreal

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester City vs. AEK Athens

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt

Oct. 20, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid

Oct. 21, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Como vs. Manchester United

Oct. 21, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Lille vs. Galatasaray

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Aston Villa vs. Viking

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Club Brugge vs. Lens

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Bayern München vs. Arsenal

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Inter vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Betis vs. Feyenoord

Oct. 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sporting CP vs. LASK

It appeared impossible for Ferran Torres’s self confidence to swell even further after scoring the only goal as Spain won the World Cup final. However, a brace on his debut for Paris Saint-Germain saw his personal satisfaction reach untold levels. It would appear that believing that you are great is enough to actually have an impact on the pitch. One can only imagine what Torres would make of his own talent should he score against his former employers Barcelona on Matchday Three.

Alongside Manchester United’s intriguing trip to Serie A upstarts Como, there is also the small matter of a clash between the champions of Germany and England in Munich.

Matchday Four

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Nov. 3, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP

Nov. 3, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Galatasaray vs. Stuttgart

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Atlético Madrid vs. Bayern München

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Barcelona vs. Aston Villa

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Feyenoord vs. Inter

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Bodø/Glimt vs. Lille

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

LASK vs. Slovan Bratislava

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester United vs. Roma

Nov. 3, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Villarreal vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Nov. 4, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

AEK Athens vs. Real Madrid

Nov. 4, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Porto vs. Napoli

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

PSV vs. Club Brugge

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Lens vs. Como

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Slavia Praha vs. Arsenal

Nov. 4, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Viking vs. Sabah

The best action at the halfway stage of the league phase appears to be weighted toward Tuesday night. Atlético Madrid’s meeting with Bayern Munich takes place at the exact same time as Manchester United’s visit from Roma and the clash of former European champions between Barcelona and Aston Villa at Camp Nou.

Wednesday’s bevvy of games is highlighted by Manchester City’s trip to RB Leipzig.

Matchday Five

Gabriel, David Raya
Arsenal came ever so close last season. | Canling/Xinhua/Getty Images

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Nov. 24, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK

Nov. 24, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Como vs. AEK Athens

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Feyenoord vs. Porto

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester City vs. Napoli

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

RB Leipzig vs. Lens

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven

Nov. 24, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Slovan Bratislava vs. Real Betis

Nov. 25, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Sabah vs. Barcelona

Nov. 25, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Slavia Praha vs. Villarreal

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Atlético Madrid vs. Viking

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Club Brugge vs. Liverpool

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Inter vs. Stuttgart

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Fenerbahçe

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Lille vs. Bayern München

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Roma

Nov. 25, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sporting CP vs. Manchester United

Arsenal didn’t drop a point en route to top spot in last season’s league phase. The beaten Champions League finalists have a tougher slate of fixtures ahead of them this season, with a visit from Borussia Dortmund one of several intriguing ties.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way from gracing the European grand stage but his name will be all over Sporting CP’s clash with Manchester United in Lisbon on Matchday Five as a former star of both clubs.

Matchday Six

Rodri
It looks like it might be Barcelona’s time. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Dec. 8, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Viking vs. Feyenoord

Dec. 8, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Villarreal vs. Sabah

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

AEK Athens vs. Galatasaray

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Roma vs. Sporting CP

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Barcelona vs. Manchester City

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Bayern München vs. Slavia Praha

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester United vs. Leipzig

Dec. 8, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Napoli vs. Club Brugge

Dec. 9, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Real Betis vs. Como

Dec. 9, 2026

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Slovan Bratislava vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

LASK vs. Fenerbahçe

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liverpool vs. Porto

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

PSV Eindhoven vs. Atlético Madrid

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Lens vs. Bodø/Glimt

Dec. 9, 2026

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Stuttgart vs. Lille

This promises to be the most exciting round of fixtures. Rodri will be up against his former Manchester City teammates as Enzo Maresca leads his side to Camp Nou on Tuesday, Dec. 8, the same day that a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup between Aston Villa and PSG is staged in Birmingham.

Twenty-four hours later, Arsenal host Real Madrid. There are more narratives to untangle than a complicate soap opera from an evening which will see Vinícius Júnior belatedly make his way to the Emirates, Mourinho return to north London and two of the favorites face off.

Matchday Seven

Man Utd, Bayern Munich
"And Solskjær has won it!" | Ben Radford/Allsport

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Jan. 19, 2027

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Bodø/Glimt vs. Atlético Madrid

Jan. 19, 2027

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Galatasaray vs. Feyenoord

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

AEK Athens vs. Roma

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Aston Villa vs. Borussia Dortmund

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Inter vs. Liverpool

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Porto vs. Slavia Praha

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Lille vs. Slovan Bratislava

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Madrid vs. LASK

Jan. 19, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Stuttgart vs. Club Brugge

Jan. 20, 2027

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Fenerbahçe vs. Villarreal

Jan. 20, 2027

12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

Sabah vs. Napoli

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Como vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester United vs. Bayern München

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Lens vs. Manchester City

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Real Betis vs. Arsenal

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sporting CP vs. Barcelona

Jan. 20, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Viking vs. PSV Eindhoven

Inter have branched out with some English talent this summer and the visit of Liverpool will be of particular significance to one of the Nerazzurri’s new ‘Three Lions’. Curtis Jones left his boyhood club in search of more first-team opportunities and could underscore quite why the Reds should not have let him go.

The following night, Manchester United and Bayern Munich play out a repeat of the 1999 Champions League final at Old Trafford. If the league phase clash can come anywhere near to the excitement of that historic showpiece fixture, it will be one to watch.

Matchday Eight

Date

Kickoff Time

Fixture

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Arsenal vs. Sabah

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Roma vs. Lille

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Atlético Madrid vs. Fenerbahçe

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Borussia Dortmund vs. AEK Athens

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Club Brugge vs. Bodø/Glimt

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Bayern München vs. Real Betis

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Barcelona vs. Como

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Feyenoord vs. RB Leipzig

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

LASK vs. Porto

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liverpool vs. Lens

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Manchester City vs. Sporting CP

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Galatasaray

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

PSV Eindhoven vs. Stuttgart

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Slavia Praha vs. Aston Villa

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Napoli vs. Viking

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Villarreal vs. Manchester United

Jan. 27, 2027

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Slovan Bratislava vs. Inter

In order to avoid any conflict of interest, all 18 fixtures to conclude the league phase will kick off at the same time. At this stage, it’s impossible to know which games will have the most significance in terms of qualification to the knockout round; only the top eight automatically progress to the round of 16, while those ranked from ninth to 24th have to go into a two-legged playoff. The bottom 12 will play no more European soccer this season.

On the face of it, the pick of the bunch promises to be Como vs. Barcelona. Cesc Fàbregas came through the Catalan academy before making an emotional return to Camp Nou after starting his senior career with Arsenal. A decade later, he will lead Como to the home of the club which will always have a place in his heart.

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Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.

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