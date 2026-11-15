How to Watch Return of Ballon d’Or Winner Ronaldinho on TV, Live Stream for Free

Before a certain grinning Brazilian Ballon d’Or winner rolled into town, Ravenna was an Italian city most commonly associated with the site of Dante’s tomb.

Inscribed on the lid of the ancient Roman sarcophagus is a Latin epitaph which describes the dead poet’s soul as “a guest unto a better camp” that is now “happier than the stars.” The death of Ronaldinho’s soccer career has not proven to be quite so permanent (or happy).

More than 4,000 days after last appearing for Fluminense in the Brazilian top flight, the former Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan superstar will take to the pitch in Italy’s third tier for Ravenna FC on Sunday. The club’s manager Andrea Mandorlini has already confirmed that the 46-year-old playmaker will start against Fórli as Ravenna continue their chase for promotion against the backdrop of this spectacle.

“He is one of the greatest players of the modern era,” Mandorlini claimed, playing fast and loose with the correct tense. “And we have to get a result. We always play with three forwards. He will be one of the three.”

Ronaldinho’s fitness was never his most vaunted asset even at his peak in the mid-2000s. Over the last decade, the veteran World Cup winner has spent more nights in a Paraguayan prison than on a professional soccer pitch—however, he did score five and set up another six in a jail yard pickup match which earned his team a suckling pig.

The prize on Sunday is a shot at the 300th professional goal of Ronaldinho’s career and something even more addictive than the euphoria of scoring: fame.

What Time Does Ronaldinho’s Return in Ravenna vs. Forli Kick Off?

Location : Ravenna, Italy

: Ravenna, Italy Stadium : Stadio Comunale Bruno Benelli

: Stadio Comunale Bruno Benelli Date : Sunday, Nov. 15

: Sunday, Nov. 15 Kickoff Time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. UK

Ronaldinho famously made his debut for Barcelona in 2003 five minutes past midnight so that the club could squeeze in the fixture while complying with FIFA rules during an ill-timed international break. It was worth the wait for fans who stayed up and tucked into the ample servings of free gazpacho at Camp Nou.

The crack of the ball off the underside of the crossbar was almost as loud as the roar that followed to celebrate Ronaldinho’s debut goal. The reverberations—of the shot as well as the celebrating crowd—even registered on the seismometer at the Observatori Fabra 2.8 miles away. “It had to work,” Ronaldinho reflected. “Midnight is my time.”

Those filling into the expanded stands of the Stadio Comunale Bruno Benelli will only have to wait until the afternoon.

How to Watch Ronaldinho’s Retirement Comeback on TV, Live Stream for Free

A total of 289 fans gathered to watch Ravenna’s previous fixture, a 3–1 win away to FC Vado. It’s safe to assume there will be a little more interest in Sunday’s offering.

Those in the United States can catch the action on Paramount+, while fans in the United Kingdom can stay abreast of Ronaldinho’s work with a live stream on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

This is not a geo-locked event. The whole point is to get as many eyeballs on the action as possible and Ravenna’s clash with Fórli will also be streamed on Ronaldinho’s dedicated channel, R10 Comeback, on the Kick platform.

Country TV, Live Stream United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports Football YouTube Global R10 Comeback KICK Channel

Why Is Ronaldinho Making His Return for Ravenna?

Vão dizer que é IA kkkkkkk Tô na área Ravenna 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/y4LaKXJq8x — Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) November 14, 2026

The appeal for Ravenna is obvious; Ronaldinho brings a spotlight they could scarcely have inspired without a player who has a place in the heart of so many soccer fans.

As club owner Ignazio Cipriani declared at the veteran’s unveiling: “I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna.”

Cipriani has big dreams for a club he took over in 2024. The heir to the Cipriani restaurant dynasty has visions of Ravenna replicating Como’s stunning rise. “It’s not a provocation. Serie A is the goal I declared from day one because I intend to reach it,” he told The Guardian earlier this year. “And the Champions League remains the ultimate horizon we want to walk toward.”

Ravenna have already jumped from Serie D to C under Cipriani and currently sit second in the third tier. Ronaldinho entered into the picture thanks to mutual acquaintances developed during his time at Milan from 2008–11.

“We met through Lorenzo Tonetti and Ariedo Braida,” Cipriani explained, “two people who worked for over 20 years at AC Milan and had Ronaldinho as a player. The idea of involving him was a dream I cultivated as soon as I bought the club. Thanks to Lorenzo and Ariedo, we met, started talking, and a genuine friendship grew. From that relationship came many ideas for the club’s growth.”

Ronaldinho is back in the spotlight. | Stefano RELLANDINI/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldinho is no stranger to a wacky business venture in his post-playing career. The smiling Brazilian, advised by his older brother Assis, has been associated with all sorts of partnerships, some which have been more successful than others. Stepping onto the field for Ravenna is simply another avenue for his entrepreneurship

“He also wants to launch his technical brand, R10, in the style of Michael Jordan, if you will, so Ravenna will be the first team to wear this brand,” Cipriani told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Ronaldinho will also join our club's management but will be, to all intents and purposes, a player.”

There is also the sense that Ronaldinho is at the mercy of the vice of so many other sporting stars, gripped by a sense of not being able to walk away. That longing for the pitch is what saw him extend his playing career to the age of 35. Even 11 years on, that desire hasn’t subsided.

“I cannot wait to dance with the ball,” Ronaldinho grinned ahead of his return. “Football has always been joyful for me, and I’m excited to bring that spirit to Ravenna. Let the magic begin!”