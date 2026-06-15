How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Four years ago, Saudi Arabia delivered one of the most stunning results in World Cup history, opening its campaign with a 2–1 victory over eventual champions Argentina in a match that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

This time, the Green Falcons are up against another South American test in Uruguay.

FIFA’s world rankings suggest a clear gap between the two sides, with Uruguay sitting 17th and Saudi Arabia down in 60th. However, recent form and history indicate a far more balanced contest than those numbers suggest. Uruguay has managed just one win in its last five matches across friendlies and competitive fixtures, while Saudi Arabia has recorded one victory in its previous seven.

Their head-to-head record also reflects how evenly matched they can be, with one win each and a draw from their three previous meetings. Combined with Saudi Arabia’s famous upset against Argentina in Qatar, predicting a winner becomes even more difficult.

With both teams looking to make an early statement, the stage is set for a compelling encounter. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch the match live.

What Time Does Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Kick Off?

Location : Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States Stadium : Hard Rock Stadium

: Hard Rock Stadium Date : Monday, June 15

: Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

How to Watch Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay on TV, Live Stream

Fox and fuboTV will both be showing the game in the United States, while those wanting a Spanish-language showing (or one that won’t cut to commercials during the hydration breaks) can turn to Telemundo.

Audiences in Canada have the choice of TSN or RDS. In Mexico, it’s ViX that will be offering coverage.

The late kick-off in the United Kingdom will be shown across ITV and STV. Those with a premium subscription can also tune in through Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Talksport 2 Radio UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live

What’s Next for Saudi Arabia, Uruguay?

Saudi Arabia faces a tough run of fixtures. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After their opening match in Miami Gardens, both Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will quickly turn their attention to the remainder of their Group H fixtures.

Saudi Arabia faces a daunting test next, taking on reigning European champion Spain on June 21 in Atlanta, before wrapping up its group stage campaign against World Cup debutants Cabo Verde on June 27 in Houston.

Uruguay, meanwhile, meets Cape Verde on June 22 back in Miami, before concluding its group stage schedule against Spain on June 27 in Zapopan, Mexico.

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