Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Preview: Changing the Formula With More History in Mind

Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the most historic results in World Cup history in 2022, stunning eventual champion Argentina in its opening game with a smash-and-grab performance for the ages.

Sadly, there hasn’t been much else to celebrate on the world stage since 1994, when Saudi Arabia reached the round of 16. In each of the team’s last five World Cup appearances—1998, 2002, 2006, 2018 and 2022—it has been eliminated in the group stage, managing just two wins across 15 games.

Back in the tournament for the third straight time this summer, could Saudi Arabia finally be ready to break that dismal streak?

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W-4L-6D

: 8W-4L-6D Goals for / against: 22 / 13

22 / 13 Top scorer: Firas Al-Buraikan (5)

Firas Al-Buraikan (5) Assist leader: Musab Al-Juwayr (3)

To answer the question of whether Saudi Arabia can improve on past World Cup struggles, the signs aren’t promising. Its qualifying campaign for 2026 was far more difficult than in 2018 or 2022.

The Green Falcons needed an extra round of AFC qualifying to secure their place. After finishing second behind Jordan in the second group stage (having received a bye in the first round), Saudi Arabia then placed third in the next phase behind Japan and Australia.

It wasn’t until the fourth round that Saudi Arabia finally grabbed its spot, finishing ahead of Iraq and Indonesia to book its ticket to North America.

That tough, unconvincing campaign has done little to inspire confidence that it can overcome its group stage exits of the last two tournaments.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Monday, June 15 Hard Rock Stadium Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Sunday, June 21 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Friday, June 26 NRG Stadium

Manager: Georgios Donis

Saudi Arabia’s new manager is a late arrival. | AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since April 2026

: Since April 2026 Manager meter: Experienced, tactically savvy, journeyman

To the neutral, Hervé Renard’s firing as Saudi Arabia manager just 59 days before the start of the 2026 World Cup was surprising, to say the least. But those who watched the Green Falcons’ qualifying campaign more closely perhaps saw it coming—a clear inferiority to strong opposition sending enough warning signals despite Renard’s impressive international résumé.

Into the fire has steps Georgios Donis, a manager with extensive experience of coaching in the Saudi Pro League. Perceived as a safe pair of hands, the former Premier League winger is comfortable with surrendering possession before hitting teams on the break—something Saudi Arabia had been doing previously under Renard.

He knows the Saudi system, he knows the players and he knows the expectations—whether or not his late appointment is a shrewd move remains to be seen.

How Saudi Arabia Plays

Preferred formation : 4-3-3

: 4-3-3 Style: On the break

On the break Key strengths: High press, fast counterattacks

High press, fast counterattacks Key weaknesses: Defensive fragility, maintaining possession for long periods

Drawn in a group with Spain, Uruguay and Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia will spend much of its time on the back foot. As such, a hybrid approach is likely to be adopted: sitting compact before springing forward on the counter, while also pressing high to win the ball up the pitch.

The aim is simple: hunt in packs, regain possession in advanced areas and attack before the opposition can reset.

When Saudi Arabia does win the ball, expect overloads out wide, with fullbacks overlapping to exploit space in behind the opposition’s defense. A lack of technical quality means breaking down a low block is a tough ask, so a smash-and-grab approach is the most viable route to success. After all, it worked against Argentina ...

Ones to Watch

The development of the Saudi Pro League has improved the country’s star power. | Tullio Puglia/FIFA/Getty Images, Mike Owen/Getty Images

X-Factor: The scorer of two of Saudi Arabia’s three goals at the 2022 World Cup, including the winner against eventual world champion Argentina, Salem Al-Dawsari will lead the attack again in 2026. He’s also been in peak form domestically in recent years at Al Hilal.

Breakout Star: One of the few Saudi players to venture into Europe, Marwan Al-Sahafi has established himself on loan at Belgian clubs Beerschot and Antwerp. Quick, tricky and deceptively strong, North America could be his true breakout moment on the global stage.

What Saudi Arabia Will Be Wearing

Saudi Arabia’s jersey designs are traditional with subtle notes of class. | adidas

Saudi Arabia have gone with a slight twist on their traditional green home jersey for the 2026 World Cup, with the shirt featuring purple pixel patterns running across the front.

The team’s away kit, meanwhile, is more understated: a crisp white design with royal gold trims.

Saudi Arabia’s Predicted Starting XI

Saudi Arabia do have some experienced operators. | FootballUser

Saudi Arabia held a 50-man training camp in March, such is the sheer number of players at its disposal. Whether that points to a lack of quality or an abundance of options is up for debate, but the best XI is relatively clear—even if the rest of the roster is not.

Al-Dawsari remains the captain and talisman, the attacking leader the team will look to for moments of magic from the left wing—especially given his stellar form for Al Hilal in recent times. He’ll likely be joined by Firas Al-Buraikan as the main striker, with Abdullah Al-Hamdan operating on the opposite flank.

In midfield, Musab Al-Juwayr provides youthful energy and creativity, while Mohamed Kanno offers protection in front of the backline. That defense will almost certainly feature star center back Hassan Al-Tambakti, alongside the pace of Saud Abdulhamid at either left or right back.

Current Form

Saudi Arabia has actually played a fair number of games since qualifying for the World Cup—most notably at the FIFA Arab Cup. It finished joint third (the third-place playoff against the United Arab Emirates was abandoned at halftime with the scores level due to severe weather), beating Palestine, Oman and Comoros along the way, but also losing to Morocco and Jordan.

Since then, the team suffered a heavy 4–0 defeat to Egypt in a friendly and was also beaten by Serbia—a sequence of results that can see a manager lose their job.

What We Can Expect From Saudi Arabia Fans

Saudi Arabia’s fans are always dripped head-to-toe in green and white. | IMAGO/Lakovic

Soccer is hugely popular in Saudi Arabia, and its following has only grown with the rise of the Saudi Pro League in recent years—so expect a solid number of fans to make the long trip to North America this summer.

Those who do travel will likely be the most passionate supporters—similar in spirit to Latin American fan bases—with drums, loudspeakers, flutes, tifos and constant chanting. Expect plenty of dancing too, if Saudi Arabia pick up a win, just as fans did to Gala’s “Freed from Desire” after beating Argentina.

And, of course, supporters will be draped head to toe in green and white.

National Expectations

The win over Argentina gave Saudi Arabia a World Cup moment to dine out on forever. | James Williamson/Getty Images

Given a difficult qualifying campaign, poor recent record at the World Cup and the strength of the group, Saudi fans won’t be getting their hopes up.

That said, with the expanded format now allowing some third-placed teams to progress, the presence of Cabo Verde in its group could offer a glimmer of hope.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Cautious

: Cautious Who Saudi Arabia Doesn't Want to Face: Two of the teams in its group (Spain and Uruguay)

Two of the teams in its group (Spain and Uruguay) One Stat That Defines Saudi Arabia: Eight wins in qualifying represent its lowest total on the way to a World Cup since 1994

Eight wins in qualifying represent its lowest total on the way to a World Cup since 1994 If Things Go Wrong: Doesn’t matter, Saudi Arabia will be back in 2034 as hosts

Doesn’t matter, Saudi Arabia will be back in 2034 as hosts What Will Everyone Say If Saudi Arabia Goes Out Early? Same old story

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