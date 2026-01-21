Barcelona’s Champions League campaign continues with a trip to face Slavia Prague on Wednesday night, knowing very well that nothing short of a win will be an acceptable result.

Hansi Flick’s men are on a mission to finish inside the top eight of the league phase standings to qualify directly to the round of 16. To achieve this they must win their two remaining games and they’ll arrive to Wednesday’s clash extra motivated after losing for the first time in two months last time out.

Lamine Yamal won’t feature for Barcelona due to suspension, but fortunately for the Catalans Raphinha will return after missing their most recent outing.

Slavia Prague haven’t played an official match in over a month do to a break in their domestic league calendar. Still, needing a win to avoid elimination, they’ll be ready to welcome Barça into what will certainly be a hostile environment.

Here’s how fans can catch Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

What Time Does Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Prague, Czechia

: Prague, Czechia Stadium : Fortuna Arena

: Fortuna Arena Date : Wednesday, Jan. 21

: Wednesday, Jan. 21 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Paramount+ continues to be the home of the Champions League in the United States. The Spanish speaking broadcast is also available through DAZN USA.

Similarly, DAZN will also broadcast the match in Canada, with fuboTV being the other alternative. Elsewhere in North America, fans in Mexico can catch the action via FOX One.

In the United Kingdom, Barcelona’s match will be available on TNT Sports 6, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ App.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom TNT Sports 6, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Barcelona, Slavia Prague?

Flick’s men will turn their attention to next Sunday’s La Liga clash against Real Oviedo, where they’ll look to return to winning ways domestically in their first game at the Camp Nou this year.

Then, Barcelona will look to secure their top eight finish in the Champions League league phase when they host Copenhagen on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Slavia Prague don’t play domestically until Feb.1, meaning the next time they’re on the pitch will be when they finish their league phase journey away against Pafos in a week’s time.

