How to Watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Spain gets its pursuit of 2026 World Cup glory underway on Monday when it takes on Cabo Verde.

Among the group of pre-tournament favorites, Spain stands out as one of the few teams in the very, very top tier of this competition. The semifinals look like the bare minimum for Luis de la Fuente’s side, who will expect an emphatic victory to kick-start their campaign.

Spain are likely to offer a baptism of fire to Cabo Verde on its World Cup debut. Anything less than an emphatic defeat may well be taken positively by the African outfit ahead of friendlier fixtures in Group H.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action.

What Time Does Spain vs. Cabo Verde Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Monday, June 15

: Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: Adham Makhadmeh (JOR)

How to Watch Spain vs. Cabo Verde on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States have a handful of options for this one. Fox and fuboTV will offer English-speaking broadcasts, while those preferring a Spanish showing can tune in through Telemundo.

In Canada, viewers have the options of TSN and RDS, while audiences in Mexico must watch through ViX.

ITV and STV will be showing the game in the United Kingdom, where many will relish the chance to tune in to what is the earliest kickoff time available this summer.

Country TV/Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico

What’s Next for Spain, Cabo Verde?

Spain has some big fixtures ahead. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Spain will expect tougher tests in Group H, beginning with a battle against Saudi Arabia on June 21. La Roja’s biggest challenge is likely to come five days later against South American giant Uruguay, ranked 16th in the world by FIFA heading into the tournament.

Cabo Verde knows it faces an uphill battle to advance to the knockouts, and a game against Uruguay on June 21 will almost certainly not help its case. Finishing third may be the dream for Cabo Verde, with a positive result needed against Saudi Arabia in the final round of the group stage.

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