How to Watch Turkiye vs. USMNT on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The U.S. men’s national team has already clinched the top spot in Group D and has its eyes on the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup, but manager Mauricio Pochettino’s group still has to wrap up the group stage with a clash against Türkiye.

So far, it’s been a near-perfect World Cup for the co-hosts. First, it was a 4–1 thrashing of Paraguay, before a rather simple 2–0 win over Australia. Now, the team looks to keep the momentum going against an already-eliminated Turkish side.

Thursday’s match also marks a return to SoFi Stadium for the USMNT, near the team’s training base in Irvine, Calif. It’s where the Stars and Stripes opened the tournament, before heading to Seattle to down Australia.

With some concerns around fitness and yellow card suspension, the USMNT could offer a rotated lineup against Türkiye, but will want to be good enough to keep the momentum and vibes high in the locker room before likely facing Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Here’s how to tune into the match on TV.

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What Time Does Türkiye vs. USMNT Kick Off?

Location : Inglewood, Calif.

: Inglewood, Calif. Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Thursday, June 25

: Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST / 3 a.m. BST

: 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST / 3 a.m. BST Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

How to Watch Türkiye vs. USMNT on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States will be glued to their TV sets for Thursday’s critical encounter, with FOX Sports, fuboTV, Telemundo and Peacock all providing broadcasts of the match.

TSN, RDS and Crave are the only options in Canada, while those in Mexico have access via ViX. In the United Kingdom, fans can tune in on ITV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX, Peacock, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV

What’s Next for USMNT, Türkiye?

The USMNT clinched the top spot in Group D. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

The USMNT will have its sights set on making a historic run in the knockout stages of the World Cup. First up is likely the tallest team in the tournament, Bosnia & Herzegovina in the round of 32. The 2002 edition of the tournament remains the only time the USMNT has advanced to the quarterfinal stages.

Türkiye, meanwhile, will be one of the teams heading home from the first 48-team World Cup after suffering elimination with two losses against Paraguay and Australia. Its next match is scheduled for Sept. 25, kicking off its UEFA Nations League A campaign against France.

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