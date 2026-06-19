How to Watch USMNT vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

The USMNT and Australia both know victory in Friday’s Group D thriller will send them to the knockout stage of this summer’s tournament.

The chance to secure progression to the last 32 and top spot is incredibly enticing for the USMNT and their visitors to Seattle’s Lumen Field, and both nations enter the match brimming with confidence.

The USMNT was an emphatic 4–1 winner over Paraguay last time out, producing one of its best displays of the Mauricio Pochettino era, while Australia defied expectations to beat Türkiye 2–0 and clinch only its fifth ever World Cup win.

The stakes are high for Friday’s battle and the USMNT enter not only boasting home advantage, but having already beaten Australia 2–1 during a friendly last October. Can they repeat that scoreline and reach the knockout rounds?

Here’s how to tune into the match on TV to find out.

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What Time Does USMNT vs. Australia Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, Wa.

: Seattle, Wa. Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Friday, June 19

: Friday, June 19 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

How to Watch USMNT vs. Australia on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United States will be glued to their TV sets for Friday’s critical encounter, with FOX Sports, fuboTV, Telemundo and Peacock all providing broadcasts of the match.

TSN and RDS are the only options in Canada, while those in Mexico have access via ViX.

A mercifully reasonable kick-off time in the United Kingdom can be viewed on the BBC.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX, Peacock, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for USMNT, Australia?

Australia are seeking to spoil the party in Seattle. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

There’s a real chance that one of these teams has absolutely nothing riding on their final group stage match, providing they can clinch top spot on Friday, of course.

The USMNT will hope it enters its finale with Türkiye at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) on June 25 with nothing to play for, with Australia kicking off at the same time on the same day against Paraguay in its last Group D fixture.

Both sides can still easily make the knockout stages, which commence on June 28 with the last 32.

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